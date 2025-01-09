University of Sharjah explores strengthening cooperation with Qatar Calendar House

Open Menu

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) SHARJAH, 9th January, 2025 (WAM) – In line with the University of Sharjah’s (UoS) commitment to strengthening collaborations with leading astronomical institutions across the Arab world, Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of UoS and Director General of the Sharjah academy of Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology (SAASST), welcomed a delegation from Qatar Calendar House, headed by its Director, Eng. Faisal Al Ansari.

The meeting aimed to explore areas of cooperation between the two institutions, including the issuance of Hijri calendars, the application of astronomy in Islamic law, and the development of educational courses to promote astronomy.

During the meeting, Prof. Al Naimiy stressed the need to enhance cooperation with Qatar Calendar House to integrate cutting-edge knowledge with Arab-Islamic heritage, preserve the astronomical legacy, and organize joint activities to revive astronomical concepts.

He also provided a brief overview of the University’s recent achievements, including its global rankings, and introduced the Academy’s state-of-the-art scientific facilities, research labs, and ongoing projects across various fields.

Eng. Faisal Al Ansari praised the University and the Academy for their contributions to the fields of astronomy and space, noting their efforts in promoting astronomical culture within the community. He highlighted that this meeting is part of Qatar Calendar House’s initiatives to advance astronomical studies, serve Arab communities, and foster partnerships.

He also provided an overview of the Qatar Calendar House’s activities and scientific events aimed at promoting astronomy education.

The meeting concluded with a visit to SAASST’s headquarters, where the delegation explored its scientific facilities and enjoyed a special show at the Sharjah Planetarium.

