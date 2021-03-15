University of Sharjah highlights importance of training media students to face challenges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) The Advisory board of the College of Communication at the University of Sharjah (UoS) has discussed during its third meeting chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council and Chairman of the College Advisory Council, several issues and topics on the council’s agenda.

The meeting, which was held virtually, was attended by Dr. Salah Taher Al Hajj, Vice President for Community Affairs, and members of the council, media personalities and leaders.

To open the session, Sheikh Sultan said, "We are all aware that the remote educational process is one of the challenges that the world faces, yet the College of Communication at the University of Sharjah was able to adapt to the stage and accomplish its educational tasks well, and we thank the faculty members for their tangible efforts."

He added, "Another challenge that may have burdened the world's governments is the media crises that emerged from fake news and rumours. However, facing the challenges posed by the crises opens new horizons for us to qualify students and prepare them to support governments, as these experiences provide realistic lessons on how students deal with information and distinguish rumour from the truth.

"

Sheikh Sultan stressed that the practical and applied practice is a very important aspect in the educational process, and it must be constantly focused on preparing competencies ready for the labour market, by developing joint educational and applied plans to hone student skills, and paying attention to the training aspect, especially with regard to dealing with media crises and practical practices in a manner.

During his speech, Dr. Al Hajj reviewed the achievements made by the University of Sharjah during the past short period, whether at the local or regional levels, and their progress in ranking universities at the global level.

Dr. Essam Nasr, Acting Dean of the College of Communication, made a presentation of the college’s achievements during the academic year, represented in obtaining ministerial academic accreditation for all college programmes.

The members of the council presented many proposals and recommendations during their interventions that would work to develop the college graduates in line with the requirements of the labour market during the next decade.