SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2020) Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council and Chair of the College of Communication Advisory board at the University of Sharjah, highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation between the media and academic sectors to find solutions that will serve the learning process of the students and prepare future media leaders.

He said this while presiding over the 2nd Advisory Board meeting of the College of Communication at the University of Sharjah in the presence of Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University, and members of the Board.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi pointed out the importance of finding solutions to attract students to the media and communications programmes and offering incentives in partnership with the private sector. He noted the need to pay attention to the teaching courses in order to gather all the requirements of media work and develop the courses according to the needs of the labour market and the necessities of the future.

Prof. Al Naimiy expressed his happiness over distinguished national personalities representing the Advisory Board of the University’s College of Communication, which is now on par with the major universities in the UAE in terms of the number of colleges, academic programmes, scientific centres and institutes, and its branches that cover all the cities of Sharjah, thanks to the continuous support and vision of H.

H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council. All this has put the university in a distinguished position at the regional and global levels.

The chancellor praised the College of Communication, and the academic programmes it offers in various disciplines of media at the Bachelor’s and Master’s levels, as well as the PhD programme, which will commence in the new academic year.

A discussion was later held supporting the development of the College of Communication, which was attended by members of the Advisory Board, consisting of Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Hassan Yaqoub Al-Mansouri, Secretary-General of Sharjah Media Council; Mona Abu Samra, Editor-in-Chief of Al Bayan Newspaper; Dr. Hessa Luwana; Mohammed Alhammadi, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Ru'ya Newspaper; Saad al-Rubaian, Secretary-General of the Kuwaiti business Council; and a number of Department Heads and Faculty of the College of Communication.