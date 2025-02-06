University of Sharjah hosts C2R Second General Assembly

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, the Second General Assembly of the Regional Conference of Rectors in the middle East (C2R) was inaugurated at the University of Sharjah.

The event brought together more than 50 university presidents from around the world, reinforcing academic cooperation and the exchange of expertise among Francophone institutions in the region.

The conference focused on two key themes: enhancing employability and professional integration by integrating skill-based learning into curricula; and promoting Francophone scientific initiatives by expanding the use of the French language in the Middle East.

Organised by the University of Sharjah in collaboration with the Association of Francophone Universities (Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie-AUF), the conference aimed to explore frameworks for academic collaboration, foster joint initiatives among member universities, and develop student exchange programs and research partnerships while sharing the latest scientific advancements.

This event aligns with the University of Sharjah’s efforts to establish itself as an international academic hub while advancing the AUF’s mission to expand Francophone education in the Middle East.

Through such initiatives, the University seeks to strengthen sustainable academic ties between the Arab world and Francophone nations.

The conference was inaugurated by HProf. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, who conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi and welcomed the participants.

Prof. Al Naimiy reaffirmed the University’s commitment to fostering international academic collaboration and embracing global cultures. He also highlighted the AUF’s crucial role in supporting academic institutions in the region through pioneering educational and research initiatives.

Prof. Al Naimiy emphasised the significance of the Francophone input in Sharjah’s educational landscape, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and Founder of the University of Sharjah. His unwavering support for academic and cultural ties with Francophone institutions has led to the establishment of the Francophonie Center at the University, which is the only partner of the International Institute of French Law in the Arabian Gulf region.

The University has also established successful partnerships with prestigious francophone institutions, including the University of Luxembourg, the University of Sousse, and Paris-Dauphine University.

Dr. Jean-Noël Balieu, Regional Director of the AUF in the Middle East, commended the University of Sharjah for hosting and organising the event. He highlighted the technological and economic challenges facing higher education in the region, stressing the need for collective efforts to address them.

He also revealed that AUF is preparing to launch new initiatives that will contribute to the global development of higher education, including the integration of Artificial Intelligence applications in tertiary education.

In his address to the gathering, Professor Slim Khalbous, CEO of AUF, emphasised the importance of developing new strategies to support francophone universities. He highlighted the need for collaborative efforts to enhance AUF’s role in the region, not only through the promotion of the French language but also by fostering an innovative academic environment that facilitates cultural exchange and strengthens research collaboration among member universities.

Dr. Salim Daccache, President of the Regional Conference of Rectors in the Middle East (C2R) stressed the importance of supporting universities in adopting new curricula and programs to diversify their French resources and equip young professionals with the linguistic skills necessary for academic and professional success. He also underscored the need for greater inter-university cooperation to develop strategic frameworks that enhance graduates' employability and integrate Artificial Intelligence applications into the educational process.

The conference featured a series of sessions and workshops that explored strategies for fostering entrepreneurship within academic institutions and promoting interdisciplinary research collaboration among member universities. Additionally, several participating universities seized this opportunity to engage in bilateral agreements to strengthen academic cooperation and establish student exchange programs.

Furthermore, and as part of the accompanying cultural activities, the University of Sharjah organised astronomical exhibitions at the Sharjah academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences, and Technology (SAASST), providing participants with insights into the latest advancements in space and astronomical sciences.

The conference concluded with a closed meeting of university presidents and senior administrators, during which they reviewed the outcomes of the conference, made key decisions regarding future projects, and identified next year’s conference location and venue.

The conference was attended by ambassadors, diplomats, and delegates from member universities, as well as vice chancellors and deans of the University of Sharjah.