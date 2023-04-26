UrduPoint.com

University Of Sharjah Hosts International Conference On Physics Of Advanced Materials (SICPAM)

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 06:30 PM

University of Sharjah hosts International Conference on Physics of Advanced Materials (SICPAM)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2023) SHARJAH, 26th April, 2023 (WAM) – The University of Sharjah (UoS) organised today ​the Sharjah International Conference on Physics of Advanced Materials (SICPAM).

Prof. Hamid Al-Naimiy, UoS Chancellor, said the conference will discuss and examine advanced materials with a strong focus on their technological applications and their use in different industries

Over the next three day, he added, speakers from the United States, Europe and Asia will present over 100 research papers during 10 plenary sessions which will cover a wide range of advanced materials with a strong focus on their technological applications with a focus on Advanced materials for energy storage; Sensing applications and 3D Printed devices; Nano engineered materials and their applications; Biomaterials and their applications; Materials for water treatment and desalination; Materials Computation and Modelling AND Advanced techniques for materials investigation.

The conference will provide opportunities to exchange ideas and identify potential academic partners to establish collaborations with the University of Sharjah. Contributions from experts working with industry, within the scope of the conference subjects will be considered as well.

He said Perovskite solar cells (PSCs) have gained significant attention due to their high efficiency 26% and low-cost potential.

The conference will also see a full day Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) symposium on Advanced Materials for Solar Energy harvesting and Sensing Applications. DEWA is implementing the largest single-site solar energy project in the world, with a planned total production capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030.

Related Topics

World Electricity Exchange Water Europe Dubai Sharjah United States April From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Dominant US dollar faces challenge from emerging c ..

Dominant US dollar faces challenge from emerging currencies

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan launches World Cup preparations on Thursd ..

Pakistan launches World Cup preparations on Thursday

20 minutes ago
 President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry ..

President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) seeks extension in las ..

8 minutes ago
 Two security personnel martyred in Tirah: ISPR

Two security personnel martyred in Tirah: ISPR

33 minutes ago
 Dubai Police safety efforts ensure incident-free E ..

Dubai Police safety efforts ensure incident-free Eid Al Fitr holiday at sea

33 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs dealt with 112 cases of 10 million c ..

Dubai Customs dealt with 112 cases of 10 million counterfeit goods worth AED29 m ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.