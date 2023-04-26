University of Sharjah hosts International Conference on Physics of Advanced Materials (SICPAM)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2023) SHARJAH, 26th April, 2023 (WAM) – The University of Sharjah (UoS) organised today ​the Sharjah International Conference on Physics of Advanced Materials (SICPAM).

Prof. Hamid Al-Naimiy, UoS Chancellor, said the conference will discuss and examine advanced materials with a strong focus on their technological applications and their use in different industries

Over the next three day, he added, speakers from the United States, Europe and Asia will present over 100 research papers during 10 plenary sessions which will cover a wide range of advanced materials with a strong focus on their technological applications with a focus on Advanced materials for energy storage; Sensing applications and 3D Printed devices; Nano engineered materials and their applications; Biomaterials and their applications; Materials for water treatment and desalination; Materials Computation and Modelling AND Advanced techniques for materials investigation.

The conference will provide opportunities to exchange ideas and identify potential academic partners to establish collaborations with the University of Sharjah. Contributions from experts working with industry, within the scope of the conference subjects will be considered as well.

He said Perovskite solar cells (PSCs) have gained significant attention due to their high efficiency 26% and low-cost potential.

The conference will also see a full day Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) symposium on Advanced Materials for Solar Energy harvesting and Sensing Applications. DEWA is implementing the largest single-site solar energy project in the world, with a planned total production capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030.