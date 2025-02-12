University Of Sharjah Hosts International Symposium On Chemistry And Environment
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 09:16 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The Department of Chemistry in the College of Sciences at the University of Sharjah (UoS), organised the 4th International Symposium on Chemistry and Environment under the theme “Towards Quality Water.”
The symposium brought together experts and specialists from around the world in various fields of chemistry to exchange knowledge and expertise, share their research and insights, and highlight the crucial role of chemistry in creating sustainable solutions to tackle global environmental challenges, advance green chemistry, and enhance public health and environmental safety.
In his opening remarks, Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies, emphasised the significance of research in addressing issues related to water sustainability, environment, and energy. He also praised the pioneering role of the University and the College of Sciences in supporting these fields through the establishment of specialised research centers dedicated to studying and providing solutions to societal challenges.
Prof. Nouar Tabet, Dean of the College of Sciences, highlighted the College’s efforts in supporting scientific research and innovation aimed at finding environmentally friendly and sustainable water solutions. He noted that the symposium serves as a vital scientific platform for discussing and developing sustainable solutions to improve water quality, given its direct impact on public health, food security, and agriculture.
Prof. Abdelnasser Kawde, Head of the Department of Chemistry, emphasised that the symposium aims to advance our understanding of water sustainability and develop innovative solutions. He added that the event provides a platform for sharing research and exchanging insights among distinguished speakers while building valuable connections between chemists and environmentalists.
The symposium featured several scientific sessions and lectures covering a wide range of topics, including nanobiosensors, sustainable solutions for environmental monitoring, aquatic pollutants, the future of clean energy, and public health.
