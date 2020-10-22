UrduPoint.com
University Of Sharjah, Indonesian National Nuclear Energy Agency Sign Cooperation Agreement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 06:45 PM

University of Sharjah, Indonesian National Nuclear Energy Agency sign cooperation agreement

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2020) In the presence of Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, and Prof. Anhar Risa Antarikswan, Director of the Indonesian National Nuclear Energy Agency, BATAN, the University of Sharjah and the Accelerator Technology Science Centre (CAST) of BATAN sign a cooperation agreement to use the virtual nuclear research reactor to train students of the university in the field of accelerator technology and environmentally-friendly nuclear energy.

The chancellor emphasised that the signing of such important agreements is in line with the vision and mission of the university set by its President H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which puts the student in the centre of the educational process.

The virtual practical training that the students will receive through live viewing of the experiments taking place in the research reactor at CAST-BATAN will have the greatest impact on enriching the educational process by linking theoretical courses with practical experiences and providing students with important experiences and skills.

The chancellor concluded by stressing the continuation of cooperation between the two parties in the future to include scientific research areas related to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Prof. Antarikswan expressed his happiness at the signing of this agreement and congratulated the UAE on the Barakah clean nuclear power plant.

He then presented an overview of BATAN and how clean energy is produced and used in several areas such as industry, agriculture, technology and many other fields, stressing the agency’s readiness to exchange experiences in research fields with the university.

