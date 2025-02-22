University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) SHARJAH, 22nd February, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UoS), the university launched the 5th Forum for Women in Research, themed "QUWA: Together Innovating to Shape the Future."

Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, Advisor to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), expressed her pride in this forum, which highlights women’s role and contributions in the field of research. She praised the University of Sharjah's commitment to excellence in research to achieve sustainable development goals, in line with the global vision set by the country for sustainability, which aims to solidify the value of research that serves society.

Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, expressed his deep gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, for his support in advancing the University’s research endeavors. He emphasised the University’s commitment to fostering excellence and empowering women in research and innovation, highlighting that this annual forum serves as a platform to amplify women's voices in research.

He added that this initiative enables them to drive meaningful change, shape the future of research, tackle real-world challenges, and inspire the next generation of female scientists and innovators.

He also noted that the University has made tremendous progress in research at the local, regional, and international levels, with women researchers playing a pivotal role in driving these achievements. He emphasized that the University fosters a comprehensive research environment that supports female researchers, both faculty and administrative staff, by helping them develop their skills, expand their contributions across various fields, and enhance their active participation in sustainable development.

Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies and Co-chair of the Forum, emphasised that the current edition of the forum witnessed fruitful collaboration with many local and international entities and partnerships.

He explained that the University of Sharjah is keen to empower women in research by establishing advanced research groups and modern laboratories to develop joint research, which has contributed to the production of high-quality research. These efforts, in collaboration with international partners, have helped the University improve the quality of higher education, as it is now ranked 56th in the world in research quality. He pointed out that the University’s 2030 future plan focuses on transforming research from mere ideas into tangible products, with an emphasis on innovation and development to serve the community in the UAE and the region. He clarified that many of the innovations and research presented today are ready to be transformed into products that serve the community.

This year’s two-day forum brought together a diverse group of speakers and researchers from the UAE and beyond, who shared their experiences and expertise through panel discussions and interactive sessions. These sessions highlighted the pivotal role that women play in driving sustainable innovation and shaping policy to build a better future. The sessions also discussed the critical role of scientific research in developing practical solutions to address today’s global challenges.

On the sidelines of the forum, an exhibition was organised to showcase research projects that advanced to the final stage of the competition. This year’s forum received 890 research submissions, with 297 shortlisted, from participants representing 260 universities across 57 countries.

The first day of the event concluded with the announcement of the winners of the Best Research Proposal, along with the recognition of key partners and sponsors for their invaluable contributions.

More than 40 grants were awarded to exceptional female researchers in all fields. These scholarships were granted across four categories that address the most significant topics and top research challenges in different fields, including health sciences, biomedical engineering, technology, law, Islamic studies, fine arts and design, humanities, social sciences, communication, and business administration.