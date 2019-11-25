University of Sharjah organises 4th International Exchange Students’ Research Forum

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2019) The Research Institute for Sciences and Engineering, RISE, in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies at the University of Sharjah organised the 4th International Exchange Students’ Research Forum.

It was attended by Professor Abdallah Shanableh, Director of RISE; Professor Nouar Tabet, Dean of the College of Sciences; Dr. Imad Alsyouf, Director of the Sustainability Office; and members of research centres and groups supervising student research.

During his opening speech, Professor Shanableh welcomed the visiting students and expressed his happiness at organising the forum for the fourth consecutive year at the University of Sharjah.

He added that the exchange programme between the University of Sharjah and several international universities and their involvement in research projects is the best form of meaningful research cooperation between universities. Professor Shanableh gave the students a brief about RISE, which promotes and supports serious research and innovation in the priority areas of science and engineering that serve the sustainable development needs of Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates.

He followed this up with an explanation about the institute and its research centres, as well as research groups working on many topics covering a large part of life-related to science and engineering.

The International Student Exchange programme is organised by the University of Sharjah in cooperation with the International Association for the Exchange of Students for Technical Experience. During the forum, which included students from eight different countries around the world, they presented a range of scientific research in various fields including research on the production of renewable and alternative fuels from local plants; research on sustainability in human resource management in the industry, the environment and the economy; and research in the field of encrypted and stored big data.