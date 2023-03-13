University of Sharjah participates in SpaceOps 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2023) The Sharjah academy for Astronomy, Space Science and Technology (SAASST) of the University of Sharjah (UoS) participated in the 17th International Conference on Space Operations (SpaceOps 2023).

The conference was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme "Invest in Space to Serve Earth and Beyond," with the participation of world-class scientists, researchers, engineers, and global leaders in the space industry.

SAASST participation was with five research papers related to its CubeSat programme. Yousuf Faroukh presented a research paper titled "Solsat: A Low-Cost 3-U Cubesat System For Space Weather Applications". SolSat is the next Sharjah-Sat-3 6U CubeSat that aims to help scientists and researchers to understand space weather to improve the quality of space communication and make space fairing a safe place for active satellites.

Mohammed bin Ashour presented a scientific paper titled "The Absence of Laws Regulating the Proliferation of Space Debris and its Implications on Space Operations." This paper highlights the importance of managing the proliferation of space debris and its implications on the sustainability of space activities.

Abdollah Masoud presented a research paper titled “Seasonal Variation of the GNSS Ionospheric Delay Observed Over the UAE”, showcasing the seasonal variations of the ionospheric delay observed over the UAE during a minimum solar period.

For her part, Amal Alhammadi presented two research papers titled, "Mission design analysis of the Solsat Cubesat" and “The establishment of S-band Ground Station.”

SAASST also participated in a panel discussion on "Space Operations for Constellation of Cubesat/Nanosatellite" during the event.