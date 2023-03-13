UrduPoint.com

University Of Sharjah Participates In SpaceOps 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 07:30 PM

University of Sharjah participates in SpaceOps 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2023) The Sharjah academy for Astronomy, Space Science and Technology (SAASST) of the University of Sharjah (UoS) participated in the 17th International Conference on Space Operations (SpaceOps 2023).

The conference was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme "Invest in Space to Serve Earth and Beyond," with the participation of world-class scientists, researchers, engineers, and global leaders in the space industry.

SAASST participation was with five research papers related to its CubeSat programme. Yousuf Faroukh presented a research paper titled "Solsat: A Low-Cost 3-U Cubesat System For Space Weather Applications". SolSat is the next Sharjah-Sat-3 6U CubeSat that aims to help scientists and researchers to understand space weather to improve the quality of space communication and make space fairing a safe place for active satellites.

Mohammed bin Ashour presented a scientific paper titled "The Absence of Laws Regulating the Proliferation of Space Debris and its Implications on Space Operations." This paper highlights the importance of managing the proliferation of space debris and its implications on the sustainability of space activities.

Abdollah Masoud presented a research paper titled “Seasonal Variation of the GNSS Ionospheric Delay Observed Over the UAE”, showcasing the seasonal variations of the ionospheric delay observed over the UAE during a minimum solar period.

For her part, Amal Alhammadi presented two research papers titled, "Mission design analysis of the Solsat Cubesat" and “The establishment of S-band Ground Station.”

SAASST also participated in a panel discussion on "Space Operations for Constellation of Cubesat/Nanosatellite" during the event.

Related Topics

Weather World Technology UAE Dubai Sharjah Event Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

Imran Khan leads rally from Zaman Park to Data Dar ..

Imran Khan leads rally from Zaman Park to Data Darbar

19 minutes ago
 Tawam Hospital completes endoscopic orbital surger ..

Tawam Hospital completes endoscopic orbital surgery for hemorrhagic tumour remov ..

22 minutes ago
 5 illegal stone crushing plants sealed in Abbottab ..

5 illegal stone crushing plants sealed in Abbottabad

10 minutes ago
 10-day Clean Green Peshawar campaign to start on M ..

10-day Clean Green Peshawar campaign to start on Mar 14

10 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Pension Fund ranks 1st among government ..

Abu Dhabi Pension Fund ranks 1st among government service providers using Abu Dh ..

37 minutes ago
 Financial scenario dos not allow early election: I ..

Financial scenario dos not allow early election: Ikhtiyar Wali

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.