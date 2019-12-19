University students praise UAE efforts to promote Arabic language in Pakistan

Marking UN Arabic Language Day, the National University of Modern Languages in Islamabad organised an Arabic language public speaking competition, in cooperation with the UAE Embassy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2019) Marking UN Arabic Language Day, the National University of Modern Languages in Islamabad organised an Arabic language public speaking competition, in cooperation with the UAE Embassy.

Students specialising in Arabic language studies from across 21 universities in Pakistan took part in the competition. The students expressed their admiration for the UAE's efforts to support and promote the understanding and use of the Arabic language, via the countries establishing and bolstering various educational centres and specialist institutes.

Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, thanked the university, especially its Arabic Language College, for organising the competition.

Speaking at the event, Al Zaabi said that the Arabic language is one of the most widely spoken Semitic languages, with as many as 420 million people speaking in Arabic worldwide. He added that the Arabic language has contributed intellectually and scientifically to various aspects of human knowledge throughout history.

He also expressed his pride at the contestants’ awareness of the UAE’s related efforts and initiatives, noting that they will help reinforce the cultural ties between the two countries.