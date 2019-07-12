UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘Unlock Opportunities’ And Pave The Way For Sustainable Development, UN Chief Urges On World Population Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 01:00 AM

‘Unlock opportunities’ and pave the way for sustainable development, UN chief urges on World Population Day

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2019) As the number of people on the planet continues to rise, UN Secretary-General António Guterres marked World Population Day by highlighting the close link between the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and demographic trends – urging everyone to "unlock opportunities for those left behind and help pave the way for sustainable, equitable and inclusive development for all".

"For many of the world’s least developed countries, the challenges to sustainable development are compounded by rapid population growth as well as vulnerability to climate change", he said in a statement on Thursday. "Other countries are facing the challenge of aging populations, including the need to promote healthy active ageing and to provide adequate social protection".

Moreover, 68 percent of the world population is projected to live in urban areas by 2050, which will place the responsibility of sustainable development and mitigating climate change on the shoulders of planners across the world who are trying to manage urban growth.

"While managing these population trends, we must also recognize the relationship between population, development and individual well-being", flagged the UN chief, pointing out that world leaders first detailed the links between population, development and human rights 25 years ago, at the Cairo International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), where they also recognized that "promoting gender equality is both the right thing to do and one of the most reliable pathways to sustainable development and improved well-being for all".

"This year's World Population Day calls for global attention to the unfinished business of the Cairo ICPD Conference", he maintained.

Despite progress in lowering maternal mortality and unintended pregnancies, many challenges remain.

Women’s rights are being pushed backed globally; pregnancy-related issues remain the leading cause of death among girls aged 15 to 19; and gender-based violence continues to take a horrific toll.

Mr. Guterres said that in November, a summit marking the 25th anniversary of the Cairo Conference will take place in Nairobi.

"I encourage Member States to participate at the highest levels and to make firm political and financial commitments to realize the Programme of Action of the ICPD" and "carrying forward" its vision, the Secretary-General concluded.

The Day was first marked on 11 July 1990 in more than 90 countries. Since then, a number of a number of UN Population Fund (UNFPA) country offices and other organizations and institutions commemorate World Population Day, in partnership with governments and civil society.

Current estimates indicate that roughly 83 million people are being added to the world’s population every year. Even assuming that fertility levels will continue to decline, the global population is expected to reach 8.6 billion in 2030, 9.8 billion in 2050 and 11.2 billion in 2100, according to the medium-variant projection.

Related Topics

World United Nations Business Civil Society Cairo Nairobi Progress July November All Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ex-US Inspection Chief Says INF Should Be Expanded ..

40 minutes ago

8 killed in Upper Kohistan Jeep accident

1 hour ago

Iran's Alleged Attempt to Seize UK Tanker Could Ca ..

1 hour ago

US Condemns Iran's Alleged Harassment of British V ..

1 hour ago

104 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

1 hour ago

Lahore High Court issues notice to NAB on Sibtain ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.