UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unlockdown In Three Gradual Phases In India

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 09:45 PM

Unlockdown in three gradual phases in India

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2020) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 30th May 2020 (WAM) - India is to gradually open up activities which were prohibited during a two months-long, strict lockdown to stop the spread of Coronavirus, according to new guidelines announced here by the Ministry of Home Affairs tonight.

Religious places, hotels, restaurants, hospitality services and shopping malls will reopen from June 8 in the first phase of "Unlock," which will have an "economic focus," the government emphasized.

International air travel, namely, arrival and departure of passengers, will continue to be prohibited until the "Unlock-III" phase of this gradual reopening. Dates for the commencement of international flights would be decided "based on assessment of the situation" at a date, as yet unspecified, the new guidelines said.

Operation of metro rail transport in cities, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks and theatres will also have to wait till "Unlock-III." sports and entertainment activities, political, cultural and religious functions involving large congregations of people will also continue to be banned until further notice.

According to the new guidelines, night curfew across the country will continue to be enforced, but its timings have been relaxed by four hours. Curfew will now remain in operation from 9pm to 5am.

In the phase called "Unlock-II," to be implemented in July, schools, universities and other vocational training institutions will be reopened after consultations with States and Union Territories.

With immediate effect, there will be no restrictions any more on inter-state movement of people and goods or on such movement within states.

"Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes," the guidelines said.

Strict lockdown measures which were practiced since March 25 will continue to be implemented in what are known as "containment zones" till June 30. These are areas with a high level of COVID-19 infections, presently confined to 13 cities in India.

Such zones will be identified by the State governments and Union Territory administrations, "after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare."

According to figures released today by this Ministry, India reported another record daily increase of 7,964 new COVID-19 positive cases taking the total number of infections to 173,763 and 4,971 deaths. So far, 82,370 persons have recovered, 11,264 of these in the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

India Sports Metro New Delhi March May June July Women 2020 Family From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Youth to lead Ministry of Community Development&#0 ..

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry office ..

9 minutes ago

Austria's Formula 1 Opener Gets Go-Ahead for July ..

9 minutes ago

Governor Secretariat refutes news of shifting KP G ..

9 minutes ago

Football: German Bundesliga results

9 minutes ago

Sudan Summons Ethiopian Diplomat Over Deadly Borde ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.