UNODA Holds First-ever Capacity Building Programme In Asia-Pacific
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 11:30 AM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) The United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) is taking pioneering action in the Asia-Pacific to build capacity in the region to prevent attempts to develop, acquire, manufacture, possess, transport, transfer or use chemical, biological and nuclear weapons and their means of delivery.
"The first-ever Capacity Building Programme of its kind on the UN Security Council Resolution 1540 and Strategic Trade Controls for Asia-Pacific countries" is taking place in India this week, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.
Adopted under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, Security Council Resolution 1540 recognises that the proliferation of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons and their means of delivery constitutes a threat to international peace and security.
"The resolution is significant as a binding instrument, which adds such illicit weapons trafficking as a new dimension of proliferation," according to the 1540 Committee, established pursuant to the Security Council's adoption of Resolution 1540.
The UNODA's programme runs from 25th to 27th February at India's National academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) in Palasamudram in Andhra Pradesh state. It features experts from the 1540 Committee, UNODA, India's Central board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, the National Authority on the Chemical Weapons Convention, the Department of Biotechnology and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.
The Disarmament and International Security Affairs Division of the Ministry of External Affairs said leaders of Indian industry will share their experiences and best practices on relevant aspects of Resolution 1540 and Strategic Trade Controls.
"This flagship programme is a reaffirmation of India's credentials on non-proliferation and a further demonstration of India's contribution to the international non-proliferation architecture," the Ministry said.
