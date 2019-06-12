UNODC launches Roadmap on Treatment of Children Associated with Terrorist Groups

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC, has launched a Roadmap on the Treatment of Children Associated with Terrorist and Violent Extremist Groups at UN headquarters in New York

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC, has launched a Roadmap on the Treatment of Children Associated with Terrorist and Violent Extremist Groups at UN headquarters in New York.

Reflecting four years of UNODC's technical assistance work around the world, the roadmap contains condensed guidance regarding three interconnected areas of work: prevention, rehabilitation and reintegration, and justice for children in the context of counter-terrorism.

The roadmap is based on the UNODC training package on this topic, composed of the UNODC Handbook on Children Recruited and Exploited by terrorist and Violent Extremist Groups: The Role of the Justice System and its three 'Training Manuals'.

It also seeks to highlight a coherent system-wide approach based on combining effective prevention of, and responses to, violence perpetrated against children, while at the same time protecting society from the threats associated with terrorism and violent extremism, such as the current wave of returning foreign terrorist fighters.