UNODC partners with UAE to support the empowerment of communities for safer societies and crime prevention

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2019) On the second day of Aqdar World Summit in Moscow, a number of workshop sessions and panel discussions were held on various key topics related to empowerment of individuals and communities.

A key workshop was held by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime,UNODC, on the topic ''Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions'', where Judge Dr. Hatem Aly, the Special Representative of the Deputy Undersecretary General of the UN, Executive Director of UNODC for the Gulf Region, said, "Through its long-standing strategic partnership with the Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates, the UNODC is closely engaged with the Khalifa Empowerment Program for Students’ Aqdar Initiative to promote and support the empowerment of communities for safer societies and crime prevention. '' ''The threats of international homicide, violence against children, human trafficking and sexual violence are important to address to promote peace, justice and as a result strong institutions as well as inclusive societies for sustainable development. They pave the way for the provision of access to justice for all and for building effective and accountable institutions at all levels."

Aly added, "In fact, weak institutions promote the emergence of illicit markets that pollute the economy and lead to less development and consequently a fertile environment for illicit acts/markets.

The latter in turn leads back to weak institutions.

SDG 16" Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels" is both an end in itself, and a crucial part of delivering sustainable development in all countries. Therefore, building strong institutions allows to break that vicious cycle and transforms it into a virtuous cycle ensuring that the 2030 Agenda can be accomplished."

"UNODC provides normative, analytical and operational assistance to Member States for strengthening the effectiveness, fairness and accountability of their criminal justice institutions to tackle crime, corruption and terrorism. Moreover, access to justice for all is a focus area in UNODC's work on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice. UNODC supports the establishment of effective, fair and humane criminal justice systems,'' he concluded.

The 3rd summit is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, under the theme ‘Global Empowerment of Communities: Experiences and Lessons Learned’. On the 2nd day, experts offered their insights on ways to empower individuals in various key sectors of our economy with a key focus on the topic ''The Technical, Intellectual and food Security: The Strategic Pillars to Empower Communities and Youth – The UAE Model''.