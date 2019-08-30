UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNODC Partners With UAE To Support The Empowerment Of Communities For Safer Societies And Crime Prevention

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 11:30 PM

UNODC partners with UAE to support the empowerment of communities for safer societies and crime prevention

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2019) On the second day of Aqdar World Summit in Moscow, a number of workshop sessions and panel discussions were held on various key topics related to empowerment of individuals and communities.

A key workshop was held by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime,UNODC, on the topic ''Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions'', where Judge Dr. Hatem Aly, the Special Representative of the Deputy Undersecretary General of the UN, Executive Director of UNODC for the Gulf Region, said, "Through its long-standing strategic partnership with the Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates, the UNODC is closely engaged with the Khalifa Empowerment Program for Students’ Aqdar Initiative to promote and support the empowerment of communities for safer societies and crime prevention. '' ''The threats of international homicide, violence against children, human trafficking and sexual violence are important to address to promote peace, justice and as a result strong institutions as well as inclusive societies for sustainable development. They pave the way for the provision of access to justice for all and for building effective and accountable institutions at all levels."

Aly added, "In fact, weak institutions promote the emergence of illicit markets that pollute the economy and lead to less development and consequently a fertile environment for illicit acts/markets.

The latter in turn leads back to weak institutions.

SDG 16" Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels" is both an end in itself, and a crucial part of delivering sustainable development in all countries. Therefore, building strong institutions allows to break that vicious cycle and transforms it into a virtuous cycle ensuring that the 2030 Agenda can be accomplished."

"UNODC provides normative, analytical and operational assistance to Member States for strengthening the effectiveness, fairness and accountability of their criminal justice institutions to tackle crime, corruption and terrorism. Moreover, access to justice for all is a focus area in UNODC's work on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice. UNODC supports the establishment of effective, fair and humane criminal justice systems,'' he concluded.

The 3rd summit is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, under the theme ‘Global Empowerment of Communities: Experiences and Lessons Learned’. On the 2nd day, experts offered their insights on ways to empower individuals in various key sectors of our economy with a key focus on the topic ''The Technical, Intellectual and food Security: The Strategic Pillars to Empower Communities and Youth – The UAE Model''.

Related Topics

Corruption World United Nations Moscow Drugs UAE Abu Dhabi Lead United Arab Emirates Sudanese Pound Criminals Market All

Recent Stories

Outcomes of the 55th BoG meeting

2 hours ago

Southern Lebanon Wary of War With Israel

8 minutes ago

Medical fraternity expresses solidarity with peopl ..

8 minutes ago

Trump Declares Emergency in Florida as Hurricane D ..

8 minutes ago

Parents lack of technical skills affects kids achi ..

8 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police hold rally to express solidarity ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.