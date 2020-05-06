UNODC warns of increased risks to human trafficking victims during pandemic

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) Measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus are exposing victims of human trafficking to further exploitation and limiting their access to essential services.

New analysis from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC, showed how lockdowns, travel restrictions, work limitations and cuts in resources are having a negative and often dangerous impact on the lives of these already vulnerable people – before, during and even after their ordeal.

"With COVID-19 restricting movement, diverting law enforcement resources, and reducing social and public services, human trafficking victims have even less chance of escape and finding help. As we work together to overcome the global pandemic, countries need to keep shelters and hotlines open, safeguard access to justice and prevent more vulnerable people from falling into the hands of organized crime," says UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly.

"UNODC is supporting governments and non-governmental organisation partners around the world to enable anti-trafficking units to continue doing their essential work safely and ensure that human trafficking victims can get the assistance they need," she added.

Some victims who have been rescued from captivity are unable to go home because borders are closed due to the pandemic. Others face delays in legal proceedings and a reduction in the support and protection they rely on, while some are at risk of further abuse or neglect by their captors.

Partners working with UNODC are reporting that more children are being forced onto the streets in search of food and income, increasing their risk of exploitation. school closures have not only halted access to education but in some cases also to the main source of shelter and nourishment.

"At the same time, new opportunities for organised crime to profit from the crisis are emerging," said Ilias Chatzis, the Chief of UNODC’s Human Trafficking Section. "This means traffickers may become more active and prey on people who are even more vulnerable than before because they have lost their source of income due to measures to control the virus."

"We know that people in a vulnerable situation are more exposed to contracting the virus, and they have less access to healthcare if they get sick," Chatzis added. "So it’s alarming to hear that, in some places, trafficking victims no longer have access to shelters, some refuges have even closed down due to the virus and others lack protective equipment - putting both victims and staff at risk."

Chatzis said, "We’re helping anti-trafficking units to get the protective equipment they need to safely do their jobs, providing funding to assist victims who need additional support during this crisis and helping countries to evaluate the impact of the pandemic on resources for victims as well as on law enforcement and justice systems."