Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2025 | 04:15 PM

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2025) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has reported that approximately 124,000 people have been displaced in Gaza in recent days due to ongoing Israeli bombardment.

Families, the agency said, are carrying what little they have, with no shelter and nowhere to go.

UNRWA added that food supplies have become scarce and prices have surged, describing the situation in the Strip as a “humanitarian tragedy.”

UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

