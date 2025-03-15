Open Menu

UNRWA Collapse Will Doom Generation Of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-General

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 05:30 PM

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-General

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) GAZA, 15th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, warned that the collapse of the agency would deprive an entire generation of Palestinian children of education.

In a press statement, Lazzarini said that there is a "real risk of the agency collapsing and imploding" if its severe financial crisis persists.

He added that if UNRWA collapses, "we will certainly sacrifice a generation of children who will be deprived of a proper education."

Lazzarini described UNRWA as a "lifeline" for approximately six million Palestinian refugees spread across the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria.

Nearly 260,000 children have enrolled in UNRWA’s distance learning program since January,” the UN agency said in a statement.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Palestine Education Gaza Bank Lebanon January March Refugee Million

Recent Stories

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian ..

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..

6 minutes ago
 MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

36 minutes ago
 Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongo ..

Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..

1 hour ago
 IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, le ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of ..

2 hours ago
 Green Card holders not have permanent residency ri ..

Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president

2 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast c ..

Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..

2 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed ..

Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today

3 hours ago
 T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock ..

T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow

3 hours ago
 S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia ..

S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook

3 hours ago
 UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between ..

UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

3 hours ago
 China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to ..

China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East