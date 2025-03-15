UNRWA Collapse Will Doom Generation Of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-General
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 05:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) GAZA, 15th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, warned that the collapse of the agency would deprive an entire generation of Palestinian children of education.
In a press statement, Lazzarini said that there is a "real risk of the agency collapsing and imploding" if its severe financial crisis persists.
He added that if UNRWA collapses, "we will certainly sacrifice a generation of children who will be deprived of a proper education."
Lazzarini described UNRWA as a "lifeline" for approximately six million Palestinian refugees spread across the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria.
Nearly 260,000 children have enrolled in UNRWA’s distance learning program since January,” the UN agency said in a statement.
