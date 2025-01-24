UNRWA Facing Unprecedented Challenges In Gaza
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 08:15 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has been working to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip with life-saving assistance since the ceasefire, despite the challenges.
UNRWA said in a statement that the needs in the Gaza Strip are enormous after 15 months of aggression and its catastrophic repercussions.
Juliette Touma, UNRWA Director of Communications, stated that the Agency is facing unprecedented challenges that threaten the continuation of its work, and staff are working around the clock to provide humanitarian relief to refugees in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.
