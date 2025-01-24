Open Menu

UNRWA Facing Unprecedented Challenges In Gaza

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 08:15 PM

UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has been working to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip with life-saving assistance since the ceasefire, despite the challenges.

UNRWA said in a statement that the needs in the Gaza Strip are enormous after 15 months of aggression and its catastrophic repercussions.

Juliette Touma, UNRWA Director of Communications, stated that the Agency is facing unprecedented challenges that threaten the continuation of its work, and staff are working around the clock to provide humanitarian relief to refugees in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Related Topics

United Nations Palestine Gaza Bank Refugee

Recent Stories

UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza

UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza

8 minutes ago
 Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate ..

Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate REIT to deliver 2 Finsbury Av ..

8 minutes ago
 PM establishes special task force to curb groups i ..

PM establishes special task force to curb groups involved in human trafficking

20 minutes ago
 Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiq ..

Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency appeal

24 minutes ago
 Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged pol ..

Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment

34 minutes ago
 ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping ..

ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping future of Sharjah’s real es ..

38 minutes ago
Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after go ..

Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after govt-opp consensus

44 minutes ago
 ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year

ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year

1 hour ago
 Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pict ..

Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pictures go viral

1 hour ago
 ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at C ..

ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at Cairo International Book Fair

1 hour ago
 Man arrested over charges of using derogatory lang ..

Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam

2 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East