Open Menu

UNRWA: Five More Staff Killed In Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 10:15 PM

UNRWA: Five more staff killed in Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), has said that in the past few days, another five UNRWA staff have been confirmed killed in Gaza, bringing the death toll to 284.

“They were teachers, doctors and nurses: serving the most vulnerable," Lazzarini said in a post on X.

“Meanwhile, the siege on the war-torn enclave tightens.

For nearly three weeks now, the Israeli Authorities continue to ban the entry of any humanitarian aid or basic commercial supplies. Under our daily watch, people in Gaza are again & again going through their worst nightmare. An endless unleashing of the most inhumane ordeals.”

He further stated, “No time left, we need now: a renewal of the ceasefire, ⁠a dignified release of all the hostages in Gaza, ⁠an unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid & commercial supplies.”

Related Topics

United Nations Palestine Gaza Post All Refugee

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi reviews Al Qasimi optic ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi reviews Al Qasimi optical observatory

1 minute ago
 UNRWA: Five more staff killed in Gaza

UNRWA: Five more staff killed in Gaza

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, EU officials discuss ties

Pakistan, EU officials discuss ties

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapu ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur directs authorities to impro ..

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt, federal authorities working toge ..

Balochistan govt, federal authorities working together to resolve regional issue ..

5 minutes ago
 Book launch of Sadequain Gallery: An Ode to the Ar ..

Book launch of Sadequain Gallery: An Ode to the Artist' held at NSPP

9 minutes ago
Pakistan edges closer to eliminate MNT

Pakistan edges closer to eliminate MNT

9 minutes ago
 Talal Chaudhry criticizes PTI founder for surge in ..

Talal Chaudhry criticizes PTI founder for surge in terrorism

9 minutes ago
 SECP constitutes sustainable finance advisory grou ..

SECP constitutes sustainable finance advisory group

12 minutes ago
 ICT admin cracks down on price gougers during Rama ..

ICT admin cracks down on price gougers during Ramazan

5 minutes ago
 NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for K-Electric

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for K-Electric

5 minutes ago
 Belarus, China's Shanxi discuss bilateral cooperat ..

Belarus, China's Shanxi discuss bilateral cooperation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East