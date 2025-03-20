UNRWA: Five More Staff Killed In Gaza
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 10:15 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), has said that in the past few days, another five UNRWA staff have been confirmed killed in Gaza, bringing the death toll to 284.
“They were teachers, doctors and nurses: serving the most vulnerable," Lazzarini said in a post on X.
“Meanwhile, the siege on the war-torn enclave tightens.
For nearly three weeks now, the Israeli Authorities continue to ban the entry of any humanitarian aid or basic commercial supplies. Under our daily watch, people in Gaza are again & again going through their worst nightmare. An endless unleashing of the most inhumane ordeals.”
He further stated, “No time left, we need now: a renewal of the ceasefire, a dignified release of all the hostages in Gaza, an unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid & commercial supplies.”
