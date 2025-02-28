Open Menu

UNRWA Provides Food Assistance To 2 Million People In Gaza Since Ceasefire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 02:15 PM

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced that since the ceasefire in Gaza on 19th December 2024, the agency has made unparalleled progress in providing humanitarian assistance to people in need there.

UNRWA, in close coordination with other humanitarian partners, has provided food assistance to 2 million people, or over 90 percent of the population, helping to slightly improve food security.

In health, UNRWA restored access to services to nearly 180,000 people in Khan Younis, Rafah and Gaza by re-opening health centres.

The UNRWA team reached more than half a million people with blankets, mattresses, floor mats, clothes, cooking equipment, and tarpaulins to protect them from the rain. Additionally, approximately 64,000 individuals have received tents.

The agency emphasised the importance of continued global solidarity to ensure the people of Gaza receive the support needed to rebuild their lives.

Sami Rose, Acting Director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza, speaking from one of the agency's health centres in southern Gaza, said this reflects UNRWA's commitment to supporting families in Gaza during this unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Despite the political and logistical challenges faced by the agency, UNRWA continues its mission to provide essential services to families who need them now more than ever.

He added that for the first time since the conflict began, UNRWA was able to provide aid and services on a large scale, alleviating the suffering of two million people. He emphasised that the ceasefire must continue to allow all humanitarian agencies to continue these efforts, and UNRWA must be supported to continue its work across Gaza.

