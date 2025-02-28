UNRWA Provides Food Assistance To 2 Million People In Gaza Since Ceasefire
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 02:15 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced that since the ceasefire in Gaza on 19th December 2024, the agency has made unparalleled progress in providing humanitarian assistance to people in need there.
UNRWA, in close coordination with other humanitarian partners, has provided food assistance to 2 million people, or over 90 percent of the population, helping to slightly improve food security.
In health, UNRWA restored access to services to nearly 180,000 people in Khan Younis, Rafah and Gaza by re-opening health centres.
The UNRWA team reached more than half a million people with blankets, mattresses, floor mats, clothes, cooking equipment, and tarpaulins to protect them from the rain. Additionally, approximately 64,000 individuals have received tents.
The agency emphasised the importance of continued global solidarity to ensure the people of Gaza receive the support needed to rebuild their lives.
Sami Rose, Acting Director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza, speaking from one of the agency's health centres in southern Gaza, said this reflects UNRWA's commitment to supporting families in Gaza during this unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Despite the political and logistical challenges faced by the agency, UNRWA continues its mission to provide essential services to families who need them now more than ever.
He added that for the first time since the conflict began, UNRWA was able to provide aid and services on a large scale, alleviating the suffering of two million people. He emphasised that the ceasefire must continue to allow all humanitarian agencies to continue these efforts, and UNRWA must be supported to continue its work across Gaza.
Recent Stories
UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private educatio ..
South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran
Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright future, says Nahyan bin Mubarak
European Parliament delegation gains insight into UAE's human rights efforts
Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team
UAE, Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency host meeting on advancing joint action, buildi ..
Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios to enhance Abu Dhabi’s crea ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025
UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal
More Stories From Middle East
-
UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire6 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private education sector35 minutes ago
-
Zayed Higher Organisation's vocational education programmes for People of Determination gain NQC acc ..36 minutes ago
-
Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright future, says Nahyan bin Mubarak1 hour ago
-
European Parliament delegation gains insight into UAE's human rights efforts1 hour ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team2 hours ago
-
UAE, Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency host meeting on advancing joint action, building climate resilienc ..2 hours ago
-
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for March3 hours ago
-
Japan January industrial output falls 1.1% on month3 hours ago
-
AD Ports Group, Pakistan Board of Investment cooperate to develop industrial zone3 hours ago
-
Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios to enhance Abu Dhabi’s creative industries3 hours ago
-
Italy's Avio test fires Multi-Purpose Green Engine for first time4 hours ago