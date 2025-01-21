Open Menu

UNRWA: Reconstructing Gaza Strip Exceeds Agency's Capabilities Due To Severe Damage

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 09:15 PM

UNRWA: Reconstructing Gaza Strip exceeds agency's capabilities due to severe damage

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), confirmed today that the reconstruction process in the Gaza Strip exceeds the agency's capabilities due to the severe damage and destruction that has befallen all aspects of life in the Strip, Palestinian news and Information Agency-WAFA reported.

In a statement today, UNRWA added that the agency can contribute to rehabilitating the infrastructure in the camps and returning employees to work inside them, and operating their wells.

The statement also added that the agency's work has doubled over the past two days after the entry of more than a thousand aid trucks, as thousands of employees are working at maximum capacity in the process of distributing food supplies.

It also noted that the service infrastructure in the Gaza Strip requires focusing on the basics, such as enabling municipalities to restart water and its lines and repair wells, as well as electricity companies that need wires, generators and high-voltage lines.

It emphasised that locating the missing—numbering in the thousands beneath the rubble—requires meticulous planning and the expertise of specialized teams. This is particularly critical due to the presence of unexploded shells, estimated to number in the tens of thousands according to United Nations assessments.

Related Topics

United Nations Electricity Palestine Water Gaza All Refugee

Recent Stories

NMDC Energy inaugurates advanced fabrication yard ..

NMDC Energy inaugurates advanced fabrication yard in Saudi Arabia to drive regio ..

2 minutes ago
 UNRWA: Reconstructing Gaza Strip exceeds agency's ..

UNRWA: Reconstructing Gaza Strip exceeds agency's capabilities due to severe dam ..

2 minutes ago
 Joint Statement: Minister of Justice meets French ..

Joint Statement: Minister of Justice meets French counterpart; discusses ways to ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy reviews role of proactive init ..

Minister of Economy reviews role of proactive initiatives in enhancing UAE econo ..

47 minutes ago
 e& ranked world’s fastest growing brand in lates ..

E& ranked world’s fastest growing brand in latest Global 500 Brand report

1 hour ago
 AGDA hosts regional diplomatic academies to advanc ..

AGDA hosts regional diplomatic academies to advance collaboration

1 hour ago
UAE expresses solidarity with Türkiye, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Türkiye, conveys condolences over victims of hote ..

2 hours ago
 S&P: $14.4 billion of Sukuk issuances in UAE in 20 ..

S&P: $14.4 billion of Sukuk issuances in UAE in 2024

2 hours ago
 ADIO partners with NIP Group to establish global h ..

ADIO partners with NIP Group to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Sugar Advisory Board reviews estimates, future pro ..

Sugar Advisory Board reviews estimates, future prospects

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan G ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur formally inaugurates P ..

2 hours ago
 IBCC hosts awareness seminar on Model Assessment F ..

IBCC hosts awareness seminar on Model Assessment Framework

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East