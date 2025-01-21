UNRWA: Reconstructing Gaza Strip Exceeds Agency's Capabilities Due To Severe Damage
Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 09:15 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), confirmed today that the reconstruction process in the Gaza Strip exceeds the agency's capabilities due to the severe damage and destruction that has befallen all aspects of life in the Strip, Palestinian news and Information Agency-WAFA reported.
In a statement today, UNRWA added that the agency can contribute to rehabilitating the infrastructure in the camps and returning employees to work inside them, and operating their wells.
The statement also added that the agency's work has doubled over the past two days after the entry of more than a thousand aid trucks, as thousands of employees are working at maximum capacity in the process of distributing food supplies.
It also noted that the service infrastructure in the Gaza Strip requires focusing on the basics, such as enabling municipalities to restart water and its lines and repair wells, as well as electricity companies that need wires, generators and high-voltage lines.
It emphasised that locating the missing—numbering in the thousands beneath the rubble—requires meticulous planning and the expertise of specialized teams. This is particularly critical due to the presence of unexploded shells, estimated to number in the tens of thousands according to United Nations assessments.
