UNRWA Says Gaza Child Deaths Due To Cold Rise To 8
Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 02:00 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has announced that the number of child deaths in the Gaza Strip due to cold and lack of shelter has risen to eight, in light of the ongoing Israeli war on the Strip.
UNRWA noted that cold weather and lack of shelter are causing the death of newborns in Gaza, while 7,700 newborns lack access to lifesaving care.
