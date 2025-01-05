UNRWA Warns Of Impending Israeli Ban
Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2025 | 06:30 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2025) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has warned that time is running out before a potential Israeli ban on its operations, which would prevent it from providing services to millions of Palestinian refugees.
In a statement issued today, the agency stressed that the United Nations has no plans to replace UNRWA, calling on the Israeli Knesset to reverse the ban approved on 28th October.
