UNRWA Warns Of Severe Shortage Of Hygiene Supplies In Gaza
Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2025 | 06:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2025) GAZA, 9th August, 2025 (WAM) – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that residents of the Gaza Strip are facing a severe shortage of basic hygiene supplies.
UNRWA also warned that soap has become almost impossible to obtain.
In a brief statement on X, UNRWA affirmed that millions of bars of soap are bought and sold daily worldwide, but in Gaza, it become extremely difficult to obtain.
UNRWA emphasised that a regular flow of basic hygiene supplies is an urgent necessity,
