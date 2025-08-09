UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2025) GAZA, 9th August, 2025 (WAM) – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that residents of the Gaza Strip are facing a severe shortage of basic hygiene supplies.

UNRWA also warned that soap has become almost impossible to obtain.

In a brief statement on X, UNRWA affirmed that millions of bars of soap are bought and sold daily worldwide, but in Gaza, it become extremely difficult to obtain.

UNRWA emphasised that a regular flow of basic hygiene supplies is an urgent necessity,