UN’s Mission ‘more Important Than Ever’, Secretary-General Says At UN Day Ceremony

Tue 27th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

UN’s mission ‘more important than ever’, Secretary-General says at UN Day ceremony

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2020) Seventy-five years after world leaders united to promote global peace and progress through cooperation, representatives from the international community stood in the UN General Assembly Hall on Monday to reaffirm their commitment to this promise.

The moment of silence was held during the official ceremony to commemorate UN Day, observed annually on 24 October, marking the anniversary of the entry into force of the UN Charter.

Addressing ambassadors from the rostrum, Secretary-General António Guterres underlined the enduring power of that founding document and the importance of multilateralism.

"At its birth, the United Nations was a symbol of global unity. Today it is the epicenter," he said. "Our mission is more important than ever."

The UN chief emphasised that it is only through working together that the world can fulfil ambitions such as preventing conflict, promoting sustainable development, upholding human rights and protecting the planet.

"International cooperation is the only way to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate emergency, rising inequality and the spreading of hatred," he said.

In line with the times, the event was held under COVID-19 prevention measures, with participants wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing.

For the President of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, UN Day is an opportunity to recognise the value of the United Nations and its people.

"From refugee camps to peacekeeping operations, I have personally witnessed their enthusiasm and achievements under very difficult conditions," he said.

"They are, quite literally, putting food in people’s hands; training healthcare workers to battle COVID-19; providing school supplies to children in need; measuring the rise in sea-level; and helping to maintain peace in conflict zones."

