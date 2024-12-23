Open Menu

Unstable Weather Conditions Expected Across UAE Until Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Unstable weather conditions expected across UAE until Thursday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) The UAE is expected to experience unstable weather conditions in the coming days due to an extension of a surface low pressure system from the Southeast, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

A surface low-pressure system extending from the Southeast will interact with an upper air low-pressure system, accompanied by a cold air mass and strong upper-air winds from the West. This combination is likely to lead to the development of clouds in various parts of the country, with the potential for convective activity at times.

Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are anticipated, with a chance of rainfall at intervals over some coastal areas, islands, and the Northern and Eastern regions.

Light to moderate southeasterly winds are expected initially, gradually shifting to northeasterly to northwesterly winds. Wind speeds may increase at times, potentially causing blowing dust and sand over land areas.

The sea state is forecast to be slight to moderate, with the possibility of rough conditions at times, particularly in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea, especially in areas with active cloud cover.

Related Topics

Weather UAE Oman Lead May From

Recent Stories

Unstable weather conditions expected across UAE un ..

Unstable weather conditions expected across UAE until Thursday

1 minute ago
 Iraq, Oman Sign two MoUs to strengthen cooperation

Iraq, Oman Sign two MoUs to strengthen cooperation

2 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah sets record with 80 exhibition ..

Expo Centre Sharjah sets record with 80 exhibitions, 3 million visitors in 2024

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Directors of ‘Young Arab Le ..

4 hours ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 launch on February 17 under U ..

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 launch on February 17 under UAE President's patronage

4 hours ago
 Emir of Kuwait, Indian PM discuss latest regional, ..

Emir of Kuwait, Indian PM discuss latest regional, international developments

5 hours ago
1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidate ..

1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidates for its largest, most valuab ..

6 hours ago
 Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism ..

Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism experiences

7 hours ago
 'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first ..

'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first week

7 hours ago
 UAE, Belarus Presidents discuss bilateral relation ..

UAE, Belarus Presidents discuss bilateral relations

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces Ne ..

Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday

9 hours ago
 UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Pade ..

UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East