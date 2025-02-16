Unstable Weather Conditions Expected Until Tuesday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) The country is set to experience unsettled weather conditions from 16th February to 18th February, due to the influence of an upper-air jet stream from the west, accompanied by various cloud formations and the extension of a surface low-pressure system from the southwest.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with rain, mostly light to medium, falling on separate areas of the country and at intervals, especially in the coastal, northern and eastern regions.
Winds will be northeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate, occasionally freshening and causing dust in some inland areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times with cloud activity in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
