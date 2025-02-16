Open Menu

Unstable Weather Conditions Expected Until Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) The country is set to experience unsettled weather conditions from 16th February to 18th February, due to the influence of an upper-air jet stream from the west, accompanied by various cloud formations and the extension of a surface low-pressure system from the southwest.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with rain, mostly light to medium, falling on separate areas of the country and at intervals, especially in the coastal, northern and eastern regions.

Winds will be northeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate, occasionally freshening and causing dust in some inland areas.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times with cloud activity in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Related Topics

Weather Oman February From

Recent Stories

Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Fe ..

China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations

2 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

2 minutes ago
 Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in ..

Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea

33 minutes ago
 5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off Februa ..

5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 20

1 hour ago
 Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in J ..

Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July

2 hours ago
UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost ste ..

UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost steel industry

2 hours ago
 At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railw ..

At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railway station

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victo ..

Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victory; Arsenal keep title hopes a ..

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world ..

Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 2025

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East