UNWTO adopts 'Global Convention on Tourism Ethics'

ST PETERSBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) The United Nations World Tourism Organisation, UNWTO, adopted the International Convention on Tourism Ethics on Wednesday, in a bid to make the global tourism sector fairer, more ethical and more transparent.

The treaty was adopted during the 23rd UNWTO General Assembly taking place in St Petersburg, Russia.

It will be open to signature by member states from 16th October 2019.

Commenting on the announcement, Pascal Lamy, Chair of the World Committee of Tourism Ethics, said, "In the name of the Committee, I can only congratulate the countries who took this historic decision to elevate ethics of tourism into a binding legal instrument. Globalisation needs to be harnessed by principles that make it better, not worse, for human kind."