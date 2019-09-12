UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNWTO Adopts 'Global Convention On Tourism Ethics'

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 05:30 PM

UNWTO adopts 'Global Convention on Tourism Ethics'

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation, UNWTO, adopted the International Convention on Tourism Ethics on Wednesday, in a bid to make the global tourism sector fairer, more ethical and more transparent

ST PETERSBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) The United Nations World Tourism Organisation, UNWTO, adopted the International Convention on Tourism Ethics on Wednesday, in a bid to make the global tourism sector fairer, more ethical and more transparent.

The treaty was adopted during the 23rd UNWTO General Assembly taking place in St Petersburg, Russia.

It will be open to signature by member states from 16th October 2019.

Commenting on the announcement, Pascal Lamy, Chair of the World Committee of Tourism Ethics, said, "In the name of the Committee, I can only congratulate the countries who took this historic decision to elevate ethics of tourism into a binding legal instrument. Globalisation needs to be harnessed by principles that make it better, not worse, for human kind."

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Russia Petersburg October 2019 From UNWTO

Recent Stories

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

2 minutes ago

DIFC receives &#039;Best Financial Innovation Lab& ..

4 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs 800, traded at Rs 88,200 per t ..

2 minutes ago

Federation granted time to submit reply in ECP's m ..

2 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 591.78 poi ..

5 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.