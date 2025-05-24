UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter outside Arab World

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) MADRID, 24th May, 2025 (WAM) – In a significant step to broaden its global alumni network, the University of Sharjah (UoS) has inaugurated the Executive Committee of its Alumni Association in the Kingdom of Spain. This marks the association’s first regional chapter outside the Arab world and its seventh international and regional chapter overall.

The launch was celebrated at an official gathering organised by the Alumni Association in collaboration with the UAE Embassy in Madrid, attended by Ibrahim Ali Al Nuaimi, Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Madrid; Dr. Salah Taher Al Haj, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs; Dr. Amal Al Ali, Director of the Alumni Association Office; and Dr. Ahmed Al Mahdi, Director of the University’s Scholarship Unit, alongside a distinguished group of graduates from various disciplines.

The establishment of the chapter aims to foster enduring connections between alumni and their alma mater, empowering graduates to serve as ambassadors for the University of Sharjah at academic and professional forums worldwide. This initiative is set to further the University’s vision and mission on the international stage.

In his opening remarks, Ibrahim Al Nuaimi expressed his pride in this pioneering initiative, commending the university’s dedication to strengthening ties with its graduates abroad. He emphasized that such gatherings reflect the UAE’s commitment to extending its academic and cultural influence globally, while also opening new avenues for collaboration between Emirati universities and their counterparts in Europe and Latin America.

Dr. Salah Taher Al Haj, Vice Chancellor of the University, delivered a comprehensive presentation highlighting the University of Sharjah’s most notable achievements.

He underscored the University’s status as a leading educational institution that seamlessly blends academic excellence with international engagement.

Dr. Al Haj also outlined key aspects of the University’s new 2024–2030 EDGE strategic plan, launched under the mottoe “Excellence in Teaching together and Research that Matters to Our Community.” The plan focuses on five core pillars: excellence in education, sustainable research, empowering Emirati researchers, community collaboration, and strengthening strategic partnerships with both local and international institutions. Through these pillars, the University of Sharjah is committed to deepening its relationships with alumni worldwide and enhancing the services provided by the Association.

Dr. Amal Al Ali, Director of the Alumni Association Office, reviewed the Association’s major accomplishments in recent years, noting that the launch of the Spain chapter is a continuation of its regional and international expansion. Previous executive committees have been established in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Oman, Jordan, and Bahrain.

Wafaa Laalaoui, the new committee chair, who holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering from the University in 2021 and is currently a final-year Master's researcher at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, expressed her pride in being part of the University of Sharjah, affirming the committee’s commitment to strengthening alumni connections, building an interactive network that reinforces their academic and institutional identity, and encouraging active participation in scientific and community initiatives.