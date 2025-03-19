Open Menu

UoS, AUS Announce 2nd Sharjah International Conference On Education

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 12:00 AM

UoS, AUS announce 2nd Sharjah International Conference on Education

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the University of Sharjah (UoS) and American University of Sharjah (AUS) have officially announced the organisation of the Second Sharjah International Conference on Education: AI and Beyond, under the theme: "Towards Sustainable Smart Education: Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation – Enhancing Creativity and Innovation."

The conference will take place from 12th to 13th May 2025, with the University of Sharjah hosting the first-day activities, followed by American University of Sharjah hosting the sessions of the second day.
Academic Leadership Driving the Future of Education
Recognising the role of higher education in shaping academic excellence in the Emirate, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of UoS, will preside over the first day of the conference.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, will preside over the second day's programme, reaffirming Sharjah’s commitment to fostering innovation, excellence, and collaboration in education.

The Second Sharjah International Conference on Education aims to highlight the evolving role of higher education institutions in preparing graduates for the future job market, driven by AI and digital transformation. The event will explore innovative curriculum development, modern teaching methodologies, and strategies to enhance student engagement and learning outcomes.

This announcement was made during a joint press conference at AUS, attended by Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of UoS, and Prof. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, along with members of the scientific and organising committees.

Speaking at the press conference, Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy extended his deepest gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his continuous support and patronage of the conference.

He emphasised that the event will serve as a platform to exchange best practices, discuss innovative teaching strategies, and explore the impact of AI on the future of learning.

Prof. Tod Laursen highlighted the importance of the partnership between AUS and UoS, stating, "This collaboration demonstrates our shared commitment to advancing education through cutting-edge research and innovative pedagogies. Our goal is to create a dynamic academic environment that fosters creativity, problem-solving, and digital fluency, ensuring our graduates are fully prepared to meet the challenges of the future."

He further noted that the conference will provide a valuable platform for educators, policymakers, and researchers to engage in meaningful discussions and develop forward-thinking educational strategies that align with global advancements in AI and digital transformation.

Dr. Hussein Elmehdi, Co-Chair of the Organising Committee, revealed that the conference has received more than 125 research papers from over 25 countries, representing over 50 academic institutions.

The Second Sharjah International Conference on Education is a must-attend event for educators, researchers, policymakers, and industry professionals. It offers an opportunity to contribute to shaping the future of education by discussing AI-driven learning strategies, digital transformation in education and innovative pedagogical approaches, with participation from leading academic figures, global institutions, and key decision-makers, the conference aims to foster collaboration, drive pioneering research, and explore innovative solutions to challenges in modern education.

This conference marks a significant milestone in redefining the future of education, fostering international collaboration, and integrating AI-driven innovations into teaching and learning.

Through this prestigious academic gathering, Sharjah reaffirms its status as a regional and global hub for education, research, and innovation, continuing its mission to build a sustainable, forward-thinking academic ecosystem.

