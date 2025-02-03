UoS concludes UNESCO International Art Forum

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) The University of Sharjah (UoS) has successfully concluded the UNESCO International Art Forum, an event organised in collaboration with UNESCO under the theme Art Beyond Borders.

The forum, which spanned eleven days and took place at the Deanship of Student Affairs and the College of Fine Arts and Design (CFAD), brought together 22 distinguished artists from around the world and 20 university students.

Sponsored by Jotun Paints, the forum provided a platform for artistic exchange and cross-cultural dialogue.

During the closing ceremony, Professor Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, inaugurated an art exhibition featuring the artworks of participating artists and students. The exhibition showcased 44 paintings created over the course of the forum, alongside two sculptural pieces crafted by the students.

The Chancellor was accompanied by Hedva Ser, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Cultural Diversity; Prof. Amina Almarzouqi, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs; Prof. Eid Kanaan, Dean of Student Affairs; and Prof. Nadia Alhasani, Dean of the College of Fine Arts and Design.

In her address, Prof. Amina Almarzouqi expressed gratitude to the participating artists and students for their remarkable contributions, which were vividly reflected in the artworks displayed. She also extended her appreciation to UNESCO for selecting the University of Sharjah as the host institution for this prestigious international forum.

Furthermore, she commended the workshops and panel discussions conducted throughout the event.

She also highlighted the importance of cultural and artistic exchanges with participants from around the world, noting that such global initiatives offer an invaluable opportunity for UNESCO, as an international organisation, to gain deeper insight into the University’s contributions. Furthermore, she announced that the artworks produced during the forum will be divided into two collections: 22 pieces will be exhibited at the University of Sharjah, while the remaining 22 will be displayed at various universities worldwide under UNESCO’s auspices.

Hedva Ser expressed her delight at attending the forum's closing ceremony and commended the efforts of the University’s organisers in ensuring the event’s success. She praised the exhibited artworks as a testament to the power of art in transcending geographical and cultural boundaries, fostering dialogue, and building bridges between nations.

Yehia Maher, Marketing Director at Jotun Paints, highlighted that the University of Sharjah’s initiative in hosting this global event exemplifies the UAE’s ability—both in the public and private sectors—to bring together diverse cultures through a shared humanistic vision.

He expressed his appreciation to the University for providing the opportunity to participate in such a prestigious event.