UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2025) Under the patronage of Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah (UOS), a collaborative research agreement has been formalised between the University of Sharjah and DAVAS Prime middle East Manufacturing.

The agreement aims to foster research collaboration focused on enhancing the efficacy of glauconite as a soil ameliorant in arid and torrid desert environments.

This enhancement will be achieved through its integration with biochar and biostimulants (or bioeffectors), with the ultimate objective of fostering sustainable agricultural practices throughout the Gulf region, the Middle East, and North Africa.

The agreement was signed at the University campus by Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies, and Ms. Marina Strogonova, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DAVAS Prime Middle East Manufacturing.

The partnership will advance joint applied research projects centering on improving the properties of desert soils and increasing their productivity through the strategic application and refinement of glauconite.

The research project will unfold in two distinct phases: The initial phase will encompass controlled greenhouse experiments designed to ascertain the optimal blend of glauconite, biochar, and biostimulants for the cultivation of both wheat and lettuce.

The subsequent phase will entail field trials conducted at the wheat farm in the Mleiha region of Sharjah, with a view to validating the effectiveness of these amendments under authentic agricultural conditions.

It is anticipated that the findings of this research will contribute to improvements in soil fertility, increase crop yields, enhance the efficiency of water utilisation, and foster a more resilient microbial ecosystem within the soil. These advancements are expected to facilitate the wider adoption of sustainable agricultural practices over the long term in arid and semi-arid regions.

Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy remarked, "This agreement is emblematic of the University of Sharjah's unwavering commitment to supporting impactful scientific research that addresses pressing regional challenges, particularly in the domain of sustainable agriculture within the context of arid conditions. This project represents a significant opportunity to harness the collective expertise of researchers from both the University and the private sector in order to develop sustainable agricultural technologies that are uniquely suited to our local environment and that bolster food security throughout the United Arab Emirates and the wider region.”