UOS hosts 5th Arab Forum of Science Media and Communication

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) The fifth edition of the Arab Forum of Science Media and Communication (AFSMC), organised by SCICOMM X in collaboration with the College of Communication at the University of Sharjah, commenced at the Sharjah academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences, and Technology (SAASST).

Held under the theme "Pursuit of Effective Science Communication," the forum brings together experts to address challenges in making science more accessible and impactful. It features a hybrid format, combining onsite and virtual participation.

AFSMC focuses on innovation in communication, using technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality, and fostering collaboration among researchers, media professionals, and science communicators.

Co-founder Saad Lotfey described the forum as “a movement to ensure that scientific knowledge is accessible, engaging, and transformative.” Co-founder Bothina Osama highlighted its role in equipping professionals with the tools to bridge the gap between science and society.

The University of Sharjah underscored its commitment to science communication, with Vice Chancellor Prof. Yousef Haik noting the forum’s importance in fostering dialogue and advancing societal knowledge. Prof. Nadia Alhasani, Dean of the College of Fine Arts and Design, highlighted the integration of arts in enhancing public engagement with science.

The forum features interactive workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, with contributions from specialists worldwide. Topics include integrating technology into science communication and addressing the challenges of presenting complex research.

Mohamed Elsonbaty Ramadan, Co-founder and Arab Science Journalists Association board member, emphasised the forum's role in bridging the gap between scientific progress and societal benefits.

