UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash University

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) The University of Sharjah (UOS) recently welcomed a distinguished delegation from Monash University, Australia, on an official visit aimed at exploring mechanisms to activate the two universities’ cooperation agreement and enhance their academic and research collaboration to serve mutual interests.

The delegation was received by Professor Hamid M.K. Al-Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, while the visiting delegation was led by Professor Craig Jeffrey, Vice President of Monash University for International Affairs.

Discussions focused on implementing the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two institutions, particularly in the fields of medical and health sciences.

The two parties discussed venues of collaboration in scientific research related to healthy aging and geriatric diseases, student and faculty exchange programs, joint supervision of graduate theses, and advanced academic and training programs aligned with the global job market.

The talks also explored opportunities for cooperation in innovation, technology, and sustainability projects of mutual interest.

Professor Hamid Majoul Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, highlighted the significance of this partnership in enhancing the international standing of the University of Sharjah.

He noted that collaboration with Monash University would facilitate the exchange of academic and research expertise while creating new opportunities for students and faculty alike.

Professor Craig Jeffrey expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and commended the UOS’s academic and research advancements. He reaffirmed Monash University’s commitment to activating the agreement's provisions to achieve the two parties’ shared objectives.

Both institutions agreed to hold future meetings between researchers and specialists to identify areas of collaboration, including launching research projects in sustainable development and addressing environmental challenges. Plans were also made to organize specialized seminars, conferences, and cultural and scientific exhibitions.

Attending the meeting on behalf of the University of Sharjah were Professor Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies; Professor Qutayba Hamid, Vice Chancellor for Medical Colleges and Dean of the College of Medicine; and Professor Mohamed Adel Serhani, Deputy Director of the International Relations Office. Representing Monash University was Dr. Nizar Faraj, Associate Vice-President for the middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia.

