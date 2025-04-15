UOS hosts second International Innovation X.0 Forum

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), the University organised the Second International Innovation X.0 Forum under the theme “Towards a Sustainable and Innovative Future.”

The event was organised by the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies, in collaboration with the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, through the University’s College of Engineering and College of Computing and Informatics.

Sponsored by the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), the forum brought together scholars, researchers, industry experts, educators, and students to explore, discuss, and share insights on the latest developments in leveraging innovation for a sustainable future.

More than 130 research papers were presented in fields such as Industry X.0, sustainable built environments, renewable energy, artificial intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity.

In his opening remarks, Professor Hamid Majoul Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, welcomed attendees and participants, emphasising that the forum reflects the University’s commitment to sustainability and innovation from both educational and research perspectives.

He also extended his sincere gratitude to the Sharjah National Oil Corporation for being the main sponsor of this important event, which he described as a platform for innovation and cooperation between scholars and experts.

He emphasised that the forum serves as an opportunity to showcase groundbreaking research that contributes to a sustainable and innovative future, promotes sustainability through engineering practices, and fosters interdisciplinary collaboration between academia, industry, and government—thereby advancing the shared vision of a smart, digital, and green future.

Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, former Minister of Climate Change and Environment in the UAE, highlighted the importance of the forum, which addresses a range of issues related to climate change, global warming, and their impact on the environment and human health. He also discussed how technology and artificial intelligence can be leveraged to mitigate the effects of climate change, combat pollution, and advance sustainability.

He affirmed that innovation and technology are essential tools for finding effective solutions to climate challenges and stressed the need for global cooperation to accelerate progress toward achieving international environmental goals and safeguarding the health of future generations.



Khamis Al Mazrouei, Deputy CEO of the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), expressed pride in supporting the forum, which provides an ideal platform for knowledge exchange among scientists, experts, and students from around the world. He emphasised the importance of encouraging the next generation to innovate and help shape a sustainable future. He also highlighted SNOC’s commitment to providing research funding to universities in order to bridge theory and practice, transforming ideas into practical, impactful solutions.

He added, “For the energy sector, innovation is not just a goal; it is a necessity. From enhancing efficiency and safety to achieving sustainability targets, we must leverage technology and creativity to stay ahead. At SNOC, we are committed to fostering research, embracing digital solutions, and collaborating across industries.”

The first day of the forum featured keynote talks and technical sessions on a wide range of topics, including sustainable innovation with blockchains, the green economy, advanced air mobility and technology challenges, current and future trends in recommender systems, renewable energy and clean technologies, climate change, cybersecurity, and future communication networks. A discussion session titled "Innovation for a Sustainable Future: Bridging Technology, education, and Industry" was also held.

On the second day, the forum focused on topics such as renewable energy, emerging AI technologies, industrial ecosystems, and smart building innovations. Keynotes and technical sessions also addressed health, safety, and well-being in construction, as well as the role of building technologies in promoting sustainability. In addition, an undergraduate student competition session was held.

Furthermore, posters and research papers presented by participants explored a wide range of themes, including the role of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in developing entrepreneurial skills in graduates, effective building design and operation, strategic digital alignment, and workforce agility in enhancing the impact of AI on frontline employee behavior. Other topics included sustainable solutions for waste-to-energy conversion, AI adoption in UAE banking, the role of AI in architectural design, and methods for improving safety and accessibility in transportation.