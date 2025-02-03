Open Menu

UoS, ISESCO Enhance Cooperation In Education, Culture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 08:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) The University of Sharjah (UoS) and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) have joined forces by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This agreement aims to promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise in higher education and scientific research, establishing a strategic partnership that will support sustainable development while contributing to societal growth both locally and globally.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Hamid Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, and on behalf of ICESCO, by Salem Omar Salem, Director of the Organisation’s Regional Office in Sharjah.

In his remarks, Professor Hamid Al Nuaimi emphasised that the memorandum aligns with the University of Sharjah's vision to strengthen its role as a premier educational institution committed to scientific research.

He highlighted the aim of fostering positive change in education, culture, and science by opening new avenues for collaboration and the exchange of experiences and knowledge. This initiative not only benefits students and the academic community but also plays a crucial role in promoting sustainable development overall.

Al Nuaimi highlighted that the collaboration with ISESCO will create new opportunities for students and faculty through training and academic exchange programs, as well as joint scientific research initiatives. This partnership is set to bolster the development of students’ practical and scientific skills while also enhancing the research capabilities of faculty members. Ultimately, it supports the university’s journey towards achieving academic and research excellence on both regional and international stages.

Salem Omar Salem emphasised that this cooperation marks a fresh starting point for strengthening ties with the University of Sharjah, renowned for its critical role in higher education and scientific research. The partnership will encompass a range of projects aimed at fostering cultural exchange and solidifying academic and scientific relationships among countries within the Islamic world, reflecting the Organisation’s vision of being a beacon of global knowledge.

