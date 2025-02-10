UOS, Moscow State Institute Of International Relations Sign MoU
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) University of Sharjah (UOS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) to strengthen academic and research collaboration and facilitate the exchange of expertise between the two institutions and develop joint academic programmes.
The agreement was signed on behalf of the University of Sharjah by Prof. Yousef Haik, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, and on behalf of MGIMO by Prof. Artem Malgin, Vice Rector of the university.
The signing ceremony was attended by Prof. Abdelaziz Soufyane, Director of the International Relations Office, and Dr. Asmaa Awad, Director of the Language Institute.
The MoU aims to enhance cooperation in developing and implementing joint academic and research programmes, facilitating student and faculty exchange initiatives in shared academic disciplines, with a particular focus on linguistics and cross-cultural communication.
Additionally, the agreement seeks to promote the organisation of joint conferences, symposiums, and workshops, while launching joint academic programs and research projects that will contribute to the advancement of higher education and scientific research.
Prof. Yousef Haik underscored the significance of international collaboration with leading academic institutions, emphasising its role in enriching knowledge exchange, advancing academic and research programs, and enhancing the standards of higher education.
He highlighted that such partnerships enable the University of Sharjah to implement global best practices, provide faculty and students with exposure to diverse academic environments, and equip UoS graduates with the skills needed to tackle future challenges.
Prof. Artem Malgin, Vice Rector of MGIMO, presented an overview of his university’s history, achievements, and diverse academic programs in international studies, business administration, sciences, and engineering.
He affirmed that the agreement represents a pivotal step in strengthening international collaboration between the two institutions in the fields of research, teaching and learning, academic development, and international relations.
