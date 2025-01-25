Open Menu

UoS Participates In BETT 2025 In UK

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 04:30 PM

UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) The University of Sharjah (UoS) showcased its exceptional presence at the British Educational Training and Technology Conference and Exhibition (BETT 2025) held in London from 20 to 24 January.

Participating as part of the official delegation from Sharjah, coordinated by the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SEPA), the event also featured representatives from the universities of Khorfakkan, Kalba, and Al Dhaid.

During the event, the University of Sharjah highlighted its latest electronic services and presented the key pillars of its strategic plan (2024–2030) in educational technology and digital transformation.

This participation underscores the University's commitment to embracing and implementing cutting-edge technological advancements, enhancing the quality of education, and fostering active engagement between students and faculty members.

The University delegation was led by Prof. Abbes Amira, Dean of the College of Computing and Informatics, and Prof. Shareefa Al Marzooqi, Director of the Media Centre.

Prof. Amira emphasised the importance of the University of Sharjah's involvement in specialised exhibitions like BETT, which focus on education and technology.

He described the event as a vital step in supporting the University's EDGE strategy, which prioritises digital transformation, innovation, and academic excellence.

He added that the University’s participation opens avenues to explore advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the metaverse, fostering innovation in education and introducing new solutions. Moreover, the event offered opportunities for collaboration with global institutions, further enhancing the University’s standing as a leading hub for innovation and excellence.

The delegation also explored cutting-edge educational technology practices showcased by major companies such as microsoft, Meta, and Google.

Prof. Shareefa Al Marzooqi, Director of the Media Centre, highlighted the significance of the University's participation in this year’s exhibition.

She noted that it reflects the institution's efforts to modernise teaching methods in alignment with global trends toward using Artificial Intelligence (AI), making education more effective in delivering the academic content and achieving outcomes that refine students’ skills and capabilities.

Related Topics

Google Technology Education Sharjah London Hub January Media Event From

Recent Stories

3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due ..

3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due to Israeli aggression

1 minute ago
 UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK

UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK

1 minute ago
 SFAL welcomes 29 literary luminaries from UAE, Afr ..

SFAL welcomes 29 literary luminaries from UAE, Africa

2 minutes ago
 UAE committed to building sustainable energy futur ..

UAE committed to building sustainable energy future: Amna Al Dahak

1 hour ago
 PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series

PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series

1 hour ago
 UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan moni ..

UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan monitoring agency

1 hour ago
PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring p ..

PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring political temperature

1 hour ago
 GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC- ..

GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC-Stat

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan A ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..

2 hours ago
 UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum ..

UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday

3 hours ago
 UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical suppli ..

UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola

4 hours ago
 ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in d ..

ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East