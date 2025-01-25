UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) The University of Sharjah (UoS) showcased its exceptional presence at the British Educational Training and Technology Conference and Exhibition (BETT 2025) held in London from 20 to 24 January.

Participating as part of the official delegation from Sharjah, coordinated by the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SEPA), the event also featured representatives from the universities of Khorfakkan, Kalba, and Al Dhaid.

During the event, the University of Sharjah highlighted its latest electronic services and presented the key pillars of its strategic plan (2024–2030) in educational technology and digital transformation.

This participation underscores the University's commitment to embracing and implementing cutting-edge technological advancements, enhancing the quality of education, and fostering active engagement between students and faculty members.

The University delegation was led by Prof. Abbes Amira, Dean of the College of Computing and Informatics, and Prof. Shareefa Al Marzooqi, Director of the Media Centre.

Prof. Amira emphasised the importance of the University of Sharjah's involvement in specialised exhibitions like BETT, which focus on education and technology.

He described the event as a vital step in supporting the University's EDGE strategy, which prioritises digital transformation, innovation, and academic excellence.

He added that the University’s participation opens avenues to explore advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the metaverse, fostering innovation in education and introducing new solutions. Moreover, the event offered opportunities for collaboration with global institutions, further enhancing the University’s standing as a leading hub for innovation and excellence.

The delegation also explored cutting-edge educational technology practices showcased by major companies such as microsoft, Meta, and Google.

Prof. Shareefa Al Marzooqi, Director of the Media Centre, highlighted the significance of the University's participation in this year’s exhibition.

She noted that it reflects the institution's efforts to modernise teaching methods in alignment with global trends toward using Artificial Intelligence (AI), making education more effective in delivering the academic content and achieving outcomes that refine students’ skills and capabilities.