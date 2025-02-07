Open Menu

UOS Signs Agreement With Royal College Of Surgeons Of Edinburgh

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 04:45 PM

UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) The University of Sharjah (UOS) and the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd) have signed a cooperation agreement to exchange expertise and knowledge while enhancing the scientific and clinical skills of students in the field of dental medicine and surgery through the provision of education, training, assessment, and accreditation.

The agreement was signed by Prof. Sausan Al Kawas, Acting Dean of the College of Dental Medicine at UoS, and Prof.

Grant McIntyre, Dental Dean at RCSEd.

This agreement aims to promote joint activities and encourage participation in various conferences and events organized for the university’s dental students. It also supports trainees in preparing for and taking the Royal College of Surgeons examinations in their respective specialties in the region.

Additionally, the collaboration will provide consultancy and support the accreditation process of UOS training programmes.

Related Topics

Exchange Education Sharjah Edinburgh University Of Sargodha Agreement

Recent Stories

UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons ..

UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh

6 minutes ago
 Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to ..

Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations

17 minutes ago
 DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to d ..

DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..

20 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic In ..

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..

20 minutes ago
 President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ..

President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors

21 minutes ago
 Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enha ..

Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply c ..

21 minutes ago
Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis

Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis

26 minutes ago
 PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram ..

PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram Raja

32 minutes ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamb ..

Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce

51 minutes ago
 Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-J ..

Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off to ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic ..

UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic research

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East