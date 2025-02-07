UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) The University of Sharjah (UOS) and the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd) have signed a cooperation agreement to exchange expertise and knowledge while enhancing the scientific and clinical skills of students in the field of dental medicine and surgery through the provision of education, training, assessment, and accreditation.

The agreement was signed by Prof. Sausan Al Kawas, Acting Dean of the College of Dental Medicine at UoS, and Prof.

Grant McIntyre, Dental Dean at RCSEd.

This agreement aims to promote joint activities and encourage participation in various conferences and events organized for the university’s dental students. It also supports trainees in preparing for and taking the Royal College of Surgeons examinations in their respective specialties in the region.

Additionally, the collaboration will provide consultancy and support the accreditation process of UOS training programmes.