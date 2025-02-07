UOS Signs Agreement With Royal College Of Surgeons Of Edinburgh
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 04:45 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) The University of Sharjah (UOS) and the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd) have signed a cooperation agreement to exchange expertise and knowledge while enhancing the scientific and clinical skills of students in the field of dental medicine and surgery through the provision of education, training, assessment, and accreditation.
The agreement was signed by Prof. Sausan Al Kawas, Acting Dean of the College of Dental Medicine at UoS, and Prof.
Grant McIntyre, Dental Dean at RCSEd.
This agreement aims to promote joint activities and encourage participation in various conferences and events organized for the university’s dental students. It also supports trainees in preparing for and taking the Royal College of Surgeons examinations in their respective specialties in the region.
Additionally, the collaboration will provide consultancy and support the accreditation process of UOS training programmes.
Recent Stories
UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh
Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations
DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..
President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors
Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply c ..
Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis
PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram Raja
Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service
Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce
Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off to ..
UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic research
More Stories From Middle East
-
Second edition of Saud bin Saqr Scholarship Program for Broadcast Journalism & TV Production announc ..6 minutes ago
-
Two killed in light aircraft crash near Moscow6 minutes ago
-
New Belgian government wins parliamentary confidence6 minutes ago
-
UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh6 minutes ago
-
DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in financial services20 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical City20 minutes ago
-
President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors21 minutes ago
-
Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply chains21 minutes ago
-
Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service51 minutes ago
-
Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce51 minutes ago
-
Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tomorrow51 minutes ago
-
UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic research1 hour ago