UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Upcoming FNC To Comprise 20 Male, 20 Female Representatives

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 07:45 PM

Upcoming FNC to comprise 20 male, 20 female representatives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) The National Election Committee, NEC, today announced that in line with the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s Resolution No. (1) of 2019, the percentage of women in the Federal National Council, FNC, is being raised to 50 percent, with the upcoming council set to have 20 elected male and 20 elected female representatives.

The NEC stated this while elaborating on the mechanisms in place for the upcoming fourth cycle of the FNC elections in October 2019.

As per the optional mechanism outlined in the President's resolution, NEC in consultation with the UAE Rulers’ Courts revealed that Abu Dhabi and Dubai are allocating two seats for women out of the total number of seats designated for each emirate by-election.

Ajman, Fujairah, and Umm Al Quwain are each designating one seat for women candidates following the election from the two seats dedicated to each emirate. Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah that have not dedicated any seats for women through the election mechanism will follow the appointment approach to comply with the 50 percent stipulation for women members in the FNC.

Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, and Chairman of the NEC, commended the efforts of the UAE’s Rulers’ Courts for making decisions that contribute to implementing the presidential resolution.

Al Owais said, "In keeping with the directives of our wise leadership, the UAE continues its endeavours to empower women. Our country firmly believes that women represent half the society and their efforts are crucial to accelerating advancements in all sectors. The decision to increase women’s representation in the FNC originates from the important role women are already playing in the decision-making process at all levels and in all fields. We are confident the Presidential resolution will further step up their contribution to the UAE’s achievements and elevate the country’s status as a global leader in all domains."

The President’s resolution to raise women’s representation in FNC to 50 percent came in the run-up to the preparations for the FNC elections 2019. The resolution also factored in amendments to some provisions of the Supreme Council’s Resolution No. (4) of 2006 with regard to determining the selection process for representatives from each emirate in the FNC.

Related Topics

Election Resolution UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Sharjah Male October Women 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy visits Byco’s Refinery

18 minutes ago

Government is well aware of traders , industry pro ..

1 minute ago

Election Commission of Pakistan rejects plea again ..

1 minute ago

NAB arrests Maryam Nawaz, shifts Lahore office

1 minute ago

Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Highway Patrol register 53 cases on traffic ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.