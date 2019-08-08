Upcoming FNC to comprise 20 male, 20 female representatives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) The National Election Committee, NEC, today announced that in line with the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s Resolution No. (1) of 2019, the percentage of women in the Federal National Council, FNC, is being raised to 50 percent, with the upcoming council set to have 20 elected male and 20 elected female representatives.

The NEC stated this while elaborating on the mechanisms in place for the upcoming fourth cycle of the FNC elections in October 2019.

As per the optional mechanism outlined in the President's resolution, NEC in consultation with the UAE Rulers’ Courts revealed that Abu Dhabi and Dubai are allocating two seats for women out of the total number of seats designated for each emirate by-election.

Ajman, Fujairah, and Umm Al Quwain are each designating one seat for women candidates following the election from the two seats dedicated to each emirate. Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah that have not dedicated any seats for women through the election mechanism will follow the appointment approach to comply with the 50 percent stipulation for women members in the FNC.

Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, and Chairman of the NEC, commended the efforts of the UAE’s Rulers’ Courts for making decisions that contribute to implementing the presidential resolution.

Al Owais said, "In keeping with the directives of our wise leadership, the UAE continues its endeavours to empower women. Our country firmly believes that women represent half the society and their efforts are crucial to accelerating advancements in all sectors. The decision to increase women’s representation in the FNC originates from the important role women are already playing in the decision-making process at all levels and in all fields. We are confident the Presidential resolution will further step up their contribution to the UAE’s achievements and elevate the country’s status as a global leader in all domains."

The President’s resolution to raise women’s representation in FNC to 50 percent came in the run-up to the preparations for the FNC elections 2019. The resolution also factored in amendments to some provisions of the Supreme Council’s Resolution No. (4) of 2006 with regard to determining the selection process for representatives from each emirate in the FNC.