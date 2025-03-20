- Home
Update: Ministry Of Finance Announces New Ministerial Decision On Service Provider Eligibility, Accreditation
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 04:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Finance has achieved a major milestone in the eInvoicing Programme, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to comprehensive digital transformation and enhancing the efficiency of the financial system, with the issuance of Ministerial Decision on the Eligibility Criteria and Accreditation Procedure for Service Providers under the Electronic Invoicing System. This Decision marks a key step in the strategic development of the programme.
This Decision establishes a regulatory framework governing eligibility criterion, accreditation processes, ongoing evaluation and termination of Accreditation under the Electronic Invoicing System.
It also outlines company registration requirements, obligations for service provider compliance, tax registration commitments, and information security requirements for Peppol-compliant eInvoicing solutions, the self-declaration requirement, and the model and procedures for submitting an accreditation request and obtaining an operational permit.
Under this framework, only accredited service providers are authorised to offer eInvoicing services in the UAE. This ensures that all eInvoices and credit notes are issued in structured digital formats that are machine-readable, enabling seamless processing and ensuring the accurate reporting of tax data to the Federal Tax Authority.
As part of this initiative, the Ministry of Finance has also launched the Accreditation of eInvoicing Service Providers Portal, a dedicated digital platform designed to facilitate and accelerate the accreditation process.
This portal serves as a centralised, transparent, and efficient digital channel for managing all accreditation-related procedures.
The accreditation process has been designed to protect the interests of the UAE and the business community. Accredited service providers must adhere to strict technical, operational, and security requirements, including compliance with the Peppol interoperability framework and approved security standards. This ensures the accurate exchange of eInvoices and tax data with the Federal Tax Authority.
The Ministry of Finance affirmed that this initiative reflects its unwavering commitment to adopting advanced digital solutions that enhance governance efficiency, elevate the quality of financial services, and bolster the competitiveness of the national economy. It represents a strategic milestone in the development of an intelligent and seamlessly integrated financial ecosystem that aligns with sustainable development goals and propels the nation forward with confidence.
According to the Decision, accreditation will be granted for a renewable period of two years, with service providers required to submit a renewal application well in advance of expiration. The Ministry will also conduct periodic evaluations to assess providers' compliance and ensure they continue to meet the required standards. Failure to comply or fulfill renewal conditions may result in the revocation of accreditation and a ban on reapplying for up to two years.
