ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Dr. Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq, held discussions at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi, on Sunday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Al Kadhimi tackled ways to enhance the fraternal relations between the UAE and Iraq in various fields in the best interests of the two countries. They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two sides reviewed cooperation in the development, economic, investment and political fields between the two countries. They also explored opportunities to expand cooperation in the health, energy and infrastructure, and work to establish joint vital projects.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Iraq's Prime Minister exchanged views regarding a number of issues, as well as the latest regional developments.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the visit of Dr. Kadhimi, and said it will benefit the peoples of both countries and help strengthen bilateral ties.

"I welcome you, Mr. Prime Minister, and I am delighted to meet you as a dear brother in your second country, the UAE. Today, Iraq is going through a challenging period. However, we have faith in Allah Almighty and in you, Mr. Prime Minister, and we are confident that Iraq is in good hands," His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said.

"We are close to each other, and this visit will further strengthen the ties between the UAE and Iraq. Iraq is a dear country to us," he added, noting the solid ties between the two friendly nations, which were created by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan upon the establishment of the Union, and have been advancing and blossoming ever since.

He added that these ties are strengthened by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, noting, "We are following the same path, and therefore this visit comes to underscore the profound ties between the two countries."

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his sincere wishes for happiness and joy to the peoples of the two countries, affirming, "We would like to send a positive message to the people of our countries," and highlighting their strong social bonds.

"The UAE owes a great deal to the people of Iraq. The previous generation of the Iraqi people have contributed to establishing the UAE. Many of them have built, developed and contributed to the development drive of the UAE, and we are grateful to them, whether they are engineers, doctors, politicians or from other professions. There are still many Iraqi citizens who live in the UAE and we are grateful to them," noted His Highness Sheikh Mohamed.

"I would like to congratulate Iraq and yourself, Mr. Prime Minister, on the successful visit of Pope Francis, which sent a positive message to our region and to Iraq, in particular, that your country is safe, stable and promising with a brighter future," he added.

Al Kadhimi expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE, a nation, which, he said, boasts success story in the region, from which Iraq aims to benefit.

He hailed the stances of the late Sheikh Zayed in support of Iraq, noting that the Iraqi people will never forget them. "Sheikh Zayed always offered his advice to avoid wars in Iraq," he said.

Al Kadhimi stressed that Iraq is going through a difficult period, seeking to weather the current conditions, and planning for the future while benefitting from successful experiences.

"We need the support of our brothers in the UAE to rebuild Iraq. In the same time, we stand by our Emirati brothers on protecting their development experience. We welcome them in Iraq, especially in the areas of investment and industry, and we are ready to boost our overall cooperation. This matter is of utmost importance to the national security of Iraq and the entire region," he stated.

Al Kadhimi then highlighted the importance of relations between the two countries and expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE, while wishing that his visit will help boost cooperation between the two countries, in serving the interests of the peoples of the entire region.

"We can establish stronger ties thanks to you, Your Highness Sheikh Mohamed, and thanks to the wisdom of the sons of Zayed," he said.

On the regional situation, Al Kadhimi affirmed that Iraq aims to become a point of convergence and integration in a region that has witnessed numerous challenges, adding that it's high time to establish stability through development. "The UAE plays a key role in reinforcing the region's stability," he affirmed.

The Iraqi premier thanked the UAE for its role in renovating the heritage areas in Mosul, and for helping Iraq address the coronavirus pandemic, as well as its support for consecutive Iraqi governments on facing Daesh, noting that the UAE has always been supportive Iraq and its people.

At the end of the meeting, Al Kadhimi explained that Iraq needs all its brothers in the Arab world and is keen to return to the Arab fold. He also expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome and hospitality he received during the visit.

Al Kadhimi wrote in the guestbook at Qasr Al Watan, expressing his delight at visiting the UAE and highlighted the profound fraternal ties between the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed hosted a luncheon in honour of the country's guest.