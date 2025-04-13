Open Menu

Updated Conference In Nephrology Discusses AI's Role In Improving Nephrology Services

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's role in improving nephrology services

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 13th April, 2025 (WAM) – The 25th Updated Conference in Nephrology, Metabolic Disorders, and Transplantation brought together more than 715 leading experts, researchers, and healthcare professionals to discuss the latest advancements in nephrology, metabolic disorders, and transplantation.

Organised by Fakeeh University Hospital, in cooperation with Ras Al Khaimah Medical and Health Sciences University, the University of Sharjah, the Emirates Medical Association Nephrology Society, the Dubai Health Authority, and the Hayat Society for Organ Transplantation, the two-day conference discussed the role of artificial intelligence in treating kidney diseases, diabetes, and immune-mediated kidney infections.

