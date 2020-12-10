Updated: Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2020) LONDON, 10th December 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, discussed bilateral relations and ways to drive cooperation in various fields.

The also reviewed several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

These discussions took place after Johnson received His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on Thursday in 10 Downing Street.

During the meeting which was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the two sides also reviewed the historical and strategic ties of friendship between the two nations and common interests in various fields.

Sheikh Mohamed and Johnson discussed the prospects of promoting economic and trade relations between the two countries as well as their cooperation as part of the global fight against COVID-19.

The two sides underlined the importance of further consolidating global synergy to contain the fallout of the pandemic and ensuring the provision of effective treatment and vaccines for the virus across all world, specially for underprivileged communities.

On issues of common interest in the middle East, Sheikh Mohamed said: " The Middle East region suffers from several complicated conflicts which entail wisdom, a new vision and dialogue to reach permanent peace that fulfils the ambitions of the region’s peoples for development and stability." He expressed hope that the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement signed by the UAE and Israel would enhance the prospects of peace and prosperity and help establish constructive relations between the nations of the region.

Sheikh Mohamed also underlined the UAE’s determination to continue to work with Britain to establish just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East.

In the meantime, Sheikh Mohamed stressed that regional meddling into the internal affairs of Arab states are a main source of instability and spreading chaos, extremism and terrorism in the Middle East.

"The UAE is looking forward to an efficient UK role in standing up to these interferences and in supporting crisis-settlemnt efforts in the region via dialogue, diplomatic ways and respect of sovereignty of nations.

For his part, the British Prime Minister hailed the privileged friendly relations between the UAE and UK, describing the Emirates as a key strategic alliance for Britain. He also lauded the ongoing cooperation between the two nations across a wide spectrum of issues in support for regional and international peace and security.

He noted the importance of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement signed by the UAE and Israel on establishing peace and prosperity for the peoples of the region.

He expressed his hope that the historic agreement ushers in a new era of blossoming relations between the countries of the region based on collaboration, peaceful coexistence and common interests for the sake of current as future generations.

He also commended the key role played by the UAE as part of the global fight against COVID-19 and the nation’s rapid response to the repercussion of the pandemic by collaborating with the countries of the world and contributing to supporting their healthcare sectors during the crisis.

Attending the meeting were Mansour Abdullah Belhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

Attending from the British side were Lord Edward Lister, Interim Chief of Staff and Senior Strategic Advisor to the Prime Minister; the Private Secretary of the Prime Minister; David Quarrey, Deputy National Security Adviser; and Patrick Moody, British Ambassador to United Arab Emirates.