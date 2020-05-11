UrduPoint.com
Upon Directives Of Sheikha Fatima, Campaign Launched To Provide Medical Professionals With Protective Equipment Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 03:00 AM

Upon directives of Sheikha Fatima, campaign launched to provide medical professionals with protective equipment against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2020) Under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the Zayed Giving Initiative, in collaboration with GWU, has launched an initiative entitled "Their Protection is Our Responsibility" as part of Sheikha Fatima's Volunteering Programme to provide protective equipment for medical professionals including doctors, nurses and paramedics, against Coronavirus.

The initiative includes providing medical clothing and surgery wear made by Emirati volunteers working at the Volunteering Programme in a gesture of gratitude to the nation's first-line of defence against the pandemic.

The initiatives also includes a programme for capacity building and boosting the medical professionals' skills in protecting themselves against infectious diseases.

"The initiative is a message of thanks and gratitude to our doctors and medical professionals who represent our first line of defence against the COVID-19," said Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of GWU, adding that the initiative comes in pursuance of previous programmes initiated by Sheikha Fatima for the empowerment of Emirati and resident doctors and medical professionals in the UAE.

