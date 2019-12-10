UrduPoint.com
UPS Delivers Expo 2020 Dubai's Largest Shipment

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 05:15 PM

UPS delivers Expo 2020 Dubai's largest shipment

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) UPS announced today the completion of a series of multi-modal deliveries for Expo 2020 Dubai’s entry portals in the run-up to next year’s official opening. UPS, the official logistics partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, choreographed multiple shipments from Germany through Belgium’s Port of Antwerp and into Dubai’s major commercial port in Jebel Ali.

"These extraordinary entry portals will welcome 25 million visits -- equal to the population of Australia -- and, likewise the logistics required for these shipments, is nothing short of monumental," said Nando Cesarone, President of UPS International. "Whether it’s delivering a 21 metre entry way or a small package for an international visitor at the Expo 2020 site, our world-class logistics are made possible by a dedicated team that will grow to up to 600 for this global undertaking.

"

The 21x30 metre, carbon-fibre structures were placed at the three main entrances to the site, roughly a year before Expo 2020 opens on 20th October 2020. The entryways will transform the skyline of the Expo 2020 site and symbolize the futuristic spirit of the international exposition.

Sanjive Khosla, Expo 2020 Dubai’s Chief Commercial Officer, said, "Transporting the iconic entry portals to our fast-developing site in Dubai was a major organizational and logistical challenge but as ever our Official Logistics Partner, UPS, delivered without a hitch. We will be continuing to rely on their expertise and unmatched network all the way to 20 October 2020 when those portals will welcome millions of visitors to the World’s Greatest Show."

