UPS expands onsite fleet of e-cycles to enhance services at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) As the Official Logistics Partner of Expo 2020, UPS is expanding its onsite fleet with electrically-assisted cycles (eCycles).

"UPS is bringing best practices to Expo 2020 and we’re excited to provide logistics deliveries onsite with eCycles during the event," said Alan Williams, UPS vice president for Expo 2020 Dubai.

These new vehicles build on UPS’s growing fleet of sustainable delivery solutions that improve air quality, decrease congestion and reduce emissions. They’re also closely aligned with the country’s UAE Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031 and the UAE Green Agenda 2030.

"We look forward to continuing to identify more sustainable, productive and effective operations in logistics, during and after the expo," Alan added.

These eCycles are ideal for navigating dense, highly trafficked areas.

Trained riders will operate between the five UPS customer counters, country pavilions and onsite warehouse to deliver packages, documents and goods for replenishment. Zero-emission vehicles like these are a key part of UPS’s commitment to helping create a carbon neutral future.

The eCycles developed in partnership with Fernhay and Rytle are specifically designed to improve efficiency, rider ergonomics, speed and agility onsite, while also reducing environmental impact.

"We’re optimising our fleet with innovative solutions that enhance future use cases," said Luke Wake, UPS Vice President of Fleet Maintenance and Engineering. "With continuous investments in alternative fuel technology, we really are moving our world forward by delivering what matters – a cleaner and safer network and planet."