UPS pledges to plant over 10,000 trees for packages shipped at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sun 17th October 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) UPS has launched the Forest of the Future initiative, through which each customer shipping a package at one of the UPS Expo 2020 counters will have a tree planted in their honour.

This is part of UPS's commitment to helping deliver one of the most sustainable World Expos in history.

In addition, UPS will mitigate any carbon dioxide (CO2) by purchasing carbon offsets for each package. These shipments will be acknowledged with a digital carbon neutral certificate including the specific details of the carbon footprint and the offset purchased.

The Forest of the Future initiative is part of The UPS Foundation’s global commitment to climate action and UPS’s wider role as the Official Logistics Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Customers will be able to select where they want to have their tree planted from countries in the Indian subcontinent, middle East, Africa and Asia, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Japan.

Part of The UPS Foundation’s pledge to plant 10,000 trees through the Forest of the Future will include 750 trees planted in the UAE by 16th October. Additionally, 2,025 trees will be planted in Japan where the next World Expo will be held in 2025.

"Through our partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai, UPS is elevating our sustainability initiatives and ensuring we leave a positive lasting legacy in the communities we serve," said Laura Lane, USP's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. "As part of that effort, our Forest of the Future initiative will improve overall air quality by reducing carbon dioxide through our tree plantings."

UPS recently released its Corporate Sustainability Report with a goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, including fueling 40 percent of ground operations with alternative fuels by 2025. To learn more about UPS’s recent efforts to address global challenges like climate change and social equity, check out UPS’s Sustainability Highlights.

